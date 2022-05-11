NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks mentioned as a possible destination for 3-time All-Star

NBA and Eastern Conference team Atlanta Hawks are reportedly one of the teams to keep an eye out for in a potential trade for Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks wanted Simmons at the trade deadline but were prized out as the Nets swooped in for the Australian. However, they might be in play now if the Nets decide to move on from Simmons. Kirschner said:

"I’d also keep an eye on Simmons, too. Several people inside the Hawks’ organization wanted Simmons at the trade deadline. The price might not be as high to land him now, especially if Brooklyn decides to move on before he plays one game for the Nets."

Simmons has not played a single minute for either the Philadelphia 76ers nor the Nets since the infamous Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Atlanta Hawks are a team to 'keep an eye on' in a potential Ben Simmons trade ahnfiredigital.com/nba/atlanta-ha… Report: Atlanta Hawks are a team to 'keep an eye on' in a potential Ben Simmons trade ahnfiredigital.com/nba/atlanta-ha…

Should the Atlanta Hawks trade for Ben Simmons?

Simmons in action against the Atlanta Hawks

Ben Simmons was linked with a move to the Hawks earlier this season as he wanted to part ways with the 76ers franchise at the time and the proposed move was John Collins for Simmons. There could be a similar trade between the Nets and the Hawks this summer.

This could also be one of the few scenarios where both parties walk away happy, as Simmons would certainly improve last season's Eastern Conference finalists. Simmons is one of the most versatile defensive players in the league and was in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award last season for his exploits on that end of the floor.

The Hawks finished the regular season ranked 26th in the league for defensive rating and Simmons' ability to guard all five positions would be a huge asset.

On the offensive side of the floor, the Sixers star is one of the best in the league in creating open looks for his teammates given his size and basketball IQ. This would suit players like Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdonavic and Kevin Heurter. It could also add another dimension to the offense for the Atlanta-based side.

Simmons' addition could relieve some of the ball handling responsibilities of Trae Young and allow the Hawks' main man to focus on just scoring rather than worry about orchestrating the offense. Continuing to do both could potentially hurt Young as well as the Hawks deeper into the season. The introduction of Simmons could also help Young get more rest as he is playing nearly 35 minutes a night.

It makes sense for the Atlanta Hawks to go after someone of the caliber of the Australian. But then again, his shooting ability - or lack thereof - could potentially be a headache for the Hawks unless Simmons corrects the situation.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Hawks trade for Ben Simmons? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Parimal