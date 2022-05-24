NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks ready to make wholesale changes, mentioned as a possible destination for 2-time All-Star

NBA and Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been linked with a move to the Atlanta Hawks as the shooting guard is a restricted free agent this summer.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, LaVine's re-signing with the Chicago Bulls is in jeopardy as Rich Paul's client is expected to survey the landscape around the league and pick his destination even though the Bulls can offer him the most money. Fischer said:

"Atlanta has also been mentioned by multiple league sources as a potential destination for Zach LaVine. The premise that Zach LaVine's contract expiration would swiftly result in a lucrative extension with Chicago has dissolved, sources told B/R. Along with Atlanta, Portland is most often mentioned as a top LaVine suitor."

Fischer also wrote about the possibility of this being a sign-and-trade. Fischer continued:

"Few teams outside of Chicago can offer LaVine both the maximum salary and the alpha dog scoring role he is said to covet, but sign-and-trade options could deliver him to any number of destinations."

Should Atlanta Hawks make a move for Zach LaVine?

LaVine in action for the Chicago Bulls against the Miami Heat

Zach LaVine has established himself as one of the best scorers in the game due to his ability to score at all three levels. LaVine finished the regular season averaging over 24 points per game, while shooting better than 85% from the line, 38.9% from the perimeter and over 47% from the field.

He is also a two-time Slam Dunk Contest winner, which reflects his ability to elevate and attack the rim.

These are elite numbers that have warranted him back-to-back All-Star selections. The Atlanta Hawks could make a move for LaVine this summer to complement their star man Trae Young and potentially establish themselves as the best backcourt in the East.

StatMuse @statmuse Zach LaVine without DeMar DeRozan:



30 PPG

4.8 RPG

6.2 APG

40.9 3P%



The Bulls are 2-3 without DeMar. Zach LaVine without DeMar DeRozan:30 PPG4.8 RPG6.2 APG40.9 3P% The Bulls are 2-3 without DeMar. https://t.co/uqeyAk3GL3

Comparing and contrasting LaVine's numbers to Young's, the Bulls guard is a more efficient scorer than Young from the field and from the perimeter while attempting nearly three shots less. But what makes this a perfect fit is the ability of Trae Young to play the role of being a quintessential point guard while handing the scoring duties to LaVine.

Zach has seen a reduced role with the Bulls in terms of scoring since the signing of DeMar DeRozan. He could get back to the status of being the number one scorer on the team with the Hawks as Young can play the role of being the fascilitator and scoring when necessary.

All these reasons point to the Atlanta Hawks pursuing Zach LaVine as a no-brainer. But will the Bulls guard be willing to sign with the Hawks is the question as a whole host of teams are interested in his services.

