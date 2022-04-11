NBA Rumors: Bam Adebayo reveals he almost got traded to Minnesota Timberwolves for 6-time All-Star

Jimmy Butler has been an absolute sensation since joining the Miami Heat, and teammate Bam Adebayo has revealed that he was close to getting traded for Jimmy's deal to fall through.

Right now, Butler and Bam have a great relationship on and off the court, which has helped the team achieve some level of success in recent years. The two players embody Heat culture and have been crucial pieces on both ends of the floor for them.

Butler had a rough run leading up to his time with the Heat. His reputation was soiled, as it seemed like he had issues with teammates and coaches everywhere he went.

The six-time All-Star was first traded from Chicago to Minnesota following reports that he isolated himself from the younger players on the team. During his time with the Timberwolves, he reportedly had issues with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, which was a key factor in him being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bam was invited to JJ Reddick's The Old Man & The Three podcast to discuss things regarding the NBA and Heat. Co-host Tommy Alter asked Bam what his first interaction with Jimmy Butler was, and in an attempt to explain what it was like, he said:

"You heard the Minnesota situation. And it's crazy because I almost got traded for Jimmy, to Minnesota. I almost got traded for Jimmy, and Pat (Riley) wouldn't trade me. He was like, 'Nah, I see something good in this kid'.

"At that point, I'm sweating bullets. I'm not trying to get traded. I like it in Miami, it's warm. I kind of got my feet wet. I’m familiar with the place.”

Fortunately, the decision not to ship away Bam has benefited the Heat. The versatile big man had a rough rookie season and was close to leaving the team that drafted him after only one year.

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff berth as the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket while being defended by Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat

In Butler's first season with the Heat, he led the team to the NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble. But they failed to overcome LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Although last season was disappointing, as the Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs, they have come back stronger. They finished the season with the best record in the East (53-29).

Bam Adebayo has been instrumental in the Heat's success this season on both ends of the floor. The Olympic winner is already making his case for Defensive Player of the Year, highlighting his ability to guard 1-5.

The big man is undoubtedly one of the best players on the team and is continually evolving. He finished the season as the third-best scorer on the team, averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks.

