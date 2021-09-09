NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons feels it's not his job to fix his trade value

Ben Simmons has been surrounded by several NBA Rumors in recent times. With his declaration that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers via a trade, Simmons put the organization and himself in a complicated situation.

As NBA training camps look to commence in 20 days, Simmons has made it quite clear that he will not attend camp unless he is traded. However, the newest additions to these NBA Rumors surrounding Simmons are regarding his trade value. ESPN's Brian Windhorst had this to say on The Jump:

"One of the messages Ben has sent back towards Philly is that it's not his job to fix his trade value. It's not his job to correct his trade value or raise his trade value. That is not something that's on the menu for him. With that out there, I don't think he's interested in coming in and trying to change the situation."

"One thing that's interesting is his contract is structured in a way that he's gonna get half of his money by Oct 1. Sixteen-and-a-half million of his $33 million comes before he has to worry about getting fined a single dime. He's gonna have a war chest where he can just sit this out."

As the situation continues to unravel, the chances of the Sixers franchise and Ben Simmons fixing their relationship seem relatively low.

NBA Rumors: What is next for Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons has made his desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers very clear.

With countless NBA Rumors shrouding the future for Ben Simmons, the only certainty is that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The franchise's GM, Daryl Morey, has reached out to multiple teams in hopes of striking a deal for the All-Star point guard. However, these efforts have yet to yield a successful outcome.

The teams that appear as frontrunners to land Ben Simmons in a trade scenario are the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings. While the Cleveland Cavaliers also continue to make an effort to acquire Simmons, it seems highly unlikely he will join the Cavs.

Portland also has the best odds to land Simmons at 2-to-1 should the Sixers look at trading him. A potential trade package would involve Simmons being traded for CJ McCollum and Robert Covington. However, a three-team deal involving another franchise may be more beneficial in facilitating the proceedings.

