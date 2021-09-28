NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons not keen on playing with Joel Embiid anymore due to their poor fit together

As per the latest NBA rumors, Philadelphia 76ers' disgruntled star Ben Simmons has concluded that he will not be playing with Joel Embiid anymore due to the poor fit.

Sam Amick of 'The Athletic' reported that the Australian international believes that Embiid's playing style does not complement his methods, and he will be better off playing on a team that can utilize him in the right manner.

The Ben Simmons trade situation has escalated lately, with multiple reports suggesting that the point forward has already played his last game for the franchise.

Simmons has been involved in a plethora of NBA trade rumors already, and there is little chance of him suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, but a move is yet to materialize.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have also registered interest in the defensive maverick in the last few weeks, but none of these teams have shown a willingness to offer a solid trade package to the 76ers in exchange for Simmons' services.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid's fit together with the Philadelphia 76ers has never been clean

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

The concerns raised by Ben Simmons do come across as legitimate because Joel Embiid and the point guard have not had much joy sharing the court.

Simmons is one of the worst shooters in the league, and his biggest asset in terms of scoring is his ability to drive in the paint, using his handles and strength to either score a 2 or get a foul.

Embiid on what he would want to see from Simmons if he does come back and play for them: "I'm sure we've all seen the videos. That would help."

(Also notes his defense among other things will be valuable regardless)



(Also notes his defense among other things will be valuable regardless) Embiid on what he would want to see from Simmons if he does come back and play for them: "I'm sure we've all seen the videos. That would help."



(Also notes his defense among other things will be valuable regardless)

However, Joel Embiid is a throwback to yesteryear's centers, who like to get physical in the paint and bully defenders to either post them up or dunk on them.

Embiid can take shots from the perimeter, but the majority of his game takes place in the restricted area. Because of this, Ben Simmons has to take a backseat and play an unnatural role, which has played a major part in his numbers being ordinary since his debut in the league.

Even if the Philadelphia 76ers managed to keep a hold of Simmons, they will certainly not be able to realize their goal of winning a championship because of the bad fit between their two stars.

They would be better off signing a conventional point guard who can shoot from the perimeter and forge a pick-and-roll partnership with Joel Embiid.

