NBA Rumors: Bill Simmons claims Miami Heat would be open to moving Jimmy Butler if they get 4x All-NBA honoree in return

The Miami Heat may surprise people if they lean in on the possibility of trading Jimmy Butler this off-season. Well-known sports analyst Bill Simmons explores the probability of the Heat trading their All-Star forward.

The 2022 NBA off-season is full of speculation. The Heat are carefully trying their best to get Kevin Durant out of the Brooklyn Nets without giving up their two stars. During all this, reports came out regarding the Heat knocking on the Utah Jazz's front office to inquire about Donovan Mitchell's value. So far, both trade rumors have remained unprogressive, except for recent reports stating the Heat have shifted their focus to Durant over Mitchell.

UPDATE: Miami Heat front office are prioritizing Kevin Durant trade over Donovan Mitchell.



"How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant? He's a once-in-a-generation type player and great player in the game and one of the best of all time." - Max Strus on KD.

This time, however, Simmons opened a new realm of trade speculation centered around the Heat. He stated that there might be a chance for the Heat to get Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers if they choose to trade Butler.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Bill Simmons says the Heat would trade Jimmy Butler for Anthony Davis

“And if the Lakers called Miami up and said, ‘We’ll give you Anthony Davis for Jimmy Butler,’” Simmons stated. “Miami is either doing it or they’re having a seven-hour meeting before they decide not to do it.”

Simmons added:

“If they can turn Jimmy Butler into Anthony Davis, I think they do it.”

It's still uncertain how well this hypothetical trade proposed by Bill Simmons will sit with Heat fans. After all, Jimmy Butler is the star who led their team back to the NBA Finals in 2020. Even after their recent playoff upsets, the six-time All-Star has remained loyal to the team in South Beach.

Trading Jimmy Butler for Anthony Davis won't sit well with a lot of fans

After getting traded from team to team, Jimmy Butler finally found a new home with the Miami Heat back in 2019. On the other hand, the Heat have finally landed a star who could help them get back to basketball supremacy. Both sides became comfortable with each other. That was enough to put the Heat back in title contention.

Many Heat fans love Butler. His style of play isn't similar to what fans at South Beach are used to. But his toughness and determination is what drew most people to recognize his importance and talent. So, if the Heat ever decide to move on from the former MIP winner, Anthony Davis might not be their guy.

Anthony Davis is an All-NBA talent. There is no question about that. However, his inability to stay healthy for the majority of the season is what's keeping other teams from taking a chance on him. The last time he was able to stay healthy for an entire season was back in the 2019-20 season, where he played all 62 games for the Lakers.

It makes zero sense for the Heat to trade away a healthy player who carried the team against the Lakers back in 2020. If the Heat are looking to move on from Jimmy Butler, they shouldn't fixate on Anthony Davis.

