NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin may look to re-sign with Brooklyn Nets in 2021 free agency 

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be part of several NBA rumors over the next few weeks. Latest reports have suggested their own free-agent Blake Griffin could opt to re-sign with them in 2021 free agency.

The Nets acquired Griffin mid-season during the 2020-21 NBA campaign after the veteran agreed to a buyout with his former team, the Detroit Pistons. Griffin turned out to be a steal for Brooklyn as he played a key role for them during the NBA playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets do not have the salary-cap flexibility to spend big in free agency. They will resultantly be keen to keep a player like Blake Griffin, who can play a crucial part in helping them win the NBA title. As per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN Griffin could opt to re-sign with the Nets:

"There's optimism that Blake Griffin wants to be back" (H/T Matt Brooks)

The Brooklyn Nets saw LaMarcus Aldridge retire mid-season after the former San Antonio Spurs big-man cited health concerns as a reason for him deciding to leave basketball. They turned to Griffin to fill the void and he answered their call in style, showing flashes of his 'lob-city' days with the LA Clippers.

NBA Rumors: Exploring why Blake Griffin would want to continue with the Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin

The Brooklyn Nets came really close to making a deep playoff run last season. They pushed the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, to the limit, despite playing without Kyrie Irving and James Harden at different stages of the second-round series.

One can only imagine what the Nets could do with a fully healthy roster. Blake Griffin has a legitimate shot at winning the NBA title with Brooklyn. He was the starting center for the team during the playoffs and is expected to play a prominent role for the side again if he re-signs with them.

At this stage of his career, it will be tough for Blake Griffin to find teams with whom he can fit in as well as he did with the Brooklyn Nets last season. His presence is valued on the roster, and there is less burden on him as a role player, which allows him to play more freely.

These aspects could factor in if he does indeed end up re-signing with the Brooklyn Nets when free agency starts on August 2nd.

