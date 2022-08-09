NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics continue to be frontrunners to land Kevin Durant as Brooklyn Nets consider former All-Star as a viable option in trade talks

NBA rumors suggest the Boston Celtics are the frontrunners in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant gave an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai when the two met to discuss the former's future.

KD reportedly wants general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash relieved of their duties or a trade move out of Brooklyn. There was belief around the league that Durant could continue his tenure with the franchise. After conveying the reasons behind his request, he could be on the move.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

As per Charania, the Celtics, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are the most significant suitors for Kevin Durant. Boston offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick weeks ago. However, the Nets declined because they wanted Marcus Smart in the deal, along with more draft compensation and a couple more role players.

No team has an asset like Brown on offer, and the Nets consider him a viable option for Durant.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA



"The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal."



Also notes that KD is close with Ime. Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Bit of Celtics stuff in here:"The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal."Also notes that KD is close with Ime. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Bit of Celtics stuff in here:"The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal."Also notes that KD is close with Ime. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Joe Tsai shows support to Sean Marks and Steve Nash following discussions with Kevin Durant

Nets owner Joe Tsai supported GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash after Durant asked him to fire them or trade him. Tsai took to Twitter, writing:

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant getting traded is now the likelier scenario. It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets are willing to lower their asking price for him. They reportedly want a world-beating proposal. Specifically, they want a better deal than what the Utah Jazz secured for Rudy Gobert (four first-round picks and multiple contributing role players).

However, teams haven't been keen on unloading the assets demanded by the Nets. Trading for Kevin Durant as per the Nets' asking price could hamper the depth of any team around the league. However, the Celtics could still have enough firepower even if they trade Jaylen Brown.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



tells "If I'm the Boston Celtics, I am drawing the line at [Marcus Smart]." @Scalabrine tells @TheFrankIsola why he wouldn't include the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year in a trade for Kevin Durant. "If I'm the Boston Celtics, I am drawing the line at [Marcus Smart]."@Scalabrine tells @TheFrankIsola why he wouldn't include the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year in a trade for Kevin Durant. https://t.co/WWjDUAgdLu

They've added pieces like Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in the offseason. The Celtics could re-engage in a trade for Durant without packaging Marcus Smart by including three unprotected first-round picks (2025,2027, and 2029).

However, Charania's report mentioned that the Nets will take "every last asset from a team that trades for Durant." It remains to be seen if the Nets stick to their counter-proposal, including Smart in the trade package centered around Jaylen Brown for KD.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott