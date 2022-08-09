NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics continue to be frontrunners to land Kevin Durant as Brooklyn Nets consider former All-Star as a viable option in trade talks

NBA rumors suggest the Boston Celtics are the frontrunners in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant gave an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai when the two met to discuss the former's future.
KD reportedly wants general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash relieved of their duties or a trade move out of Brooklyn. There was belief around the league that Durant could continue his tenure with the franchise. After conveying the reasons behind his request, he could be on the move.
As per Charania, the Celtics, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are the most significant suitors for Kevin Durant. Boston offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick weeks ago. However, the Nets declined because they wanted Marcus Smart in the deal, along with more draft compensation and a couple more role players.
No team has an asset like Brown on offer, and the Nets consider him a viable option for Durant.
Joe Tsai shows support to Sean Marks and Steve Nash following discussions with Kevin Durant
Nets owner Joe Tsai supported GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash after Durant asked him to fire them or trade him. Tsai took to Twitter, writing:
"Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."
Durant getting traded is now the likelier scenario. It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets are willing to lower their asking price for him. They reportedly want a world-beating proposal. Specifically, they want a better deal than what the Utah Jazz secured for Rudy Gobert (four first-round picks and multiple contributing role players).
However, teams haven't been keen on unloading the assets demanded by the Nets. Trading for Kevin Durant as per the Nets' asking price could hamper the depth of any team around the league. However, the Celtics could still have enough firepower even if they trade Jaylen Brown.
They've added pieces like Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in the offseason. The Celtics could re-engage in a trade for Durant without packaging Marcus Smart by including three unprotected first-round picks (2025,2027, and 2029).
However, Charania's report mentioned that the Nets will take "every last asset from a team that trades for Durant." It remains to be seen if the Nets stick to their counter-proposal, including Smart in the trade package centered around Jaylen Brown for KD.