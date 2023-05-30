NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics to give Jaylen Brown a supermax extension

NBA offseason rumors are already swirling. The Boston Celtics are the latest team to shift to offseason mode after losing Game 7 to the Miami Heat.

Boston has some decisions to make. It can bring back almost its entire core as most players are under contract.

Chief amongst its decisions will be the potential contract extension for Jaylen Brown. Brown is on the last year of his deal and is eligible for a supermax extension after making All-NBA second team this season.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Celtics are expected to extend Jaylen Brown, per Brian Windhorst



“In talking to people on both sides, I think there's a very good chance they're gonna find ground on that.” The Celtics are expected to extend Jaylen Brown, per Brian Windhorst “In talking to people on both sides, I think there's a very good chance they're gonna find ground on that.” https://t.co/EF6GB1MfoA

Brown is set to make $31.8 million next season. He is eligible for a five-year, $295 million extension.

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst expects the Celtics to make the offer and re-sign Brown. It would be a shocking move if the Celtics decide to deal him.

“In talking to people on both sides, I think there's a very good chance they're gonna find ground on that,” Windhorst said.

Brown and the front office could face issues if the Celtics do not offer the super max and attempt to negotiate. Brown could easily become the next disgruntled star to seek a bigger contract elsewhere.

Will Boston bring back the same core of players?

The Celtics have made it to the second round of the playoffs in five of the six seasons since drafting Jayson Tatum. Boston has made the conference finals four times in that span. They have built their team around Tatum and Brown.

The duo has yet to win an NBA title despite their sustained success. They fell short in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the finals last season.

HoopsHype @hoopshype Jaylen Brown: “When my team needed me most JT hurt his ankle in the first play of the game and you could see it like, swelling up, on him and he couldn't move out there. It was tough for him and my team turned to me to make plays and I came up short, I failed and it's tough." Jaylen Brown: “When my team needed me most JT hurt his ankle in the first play of the game and you could see it like, swelling up, on him and he couldn't move out there. It was tough for him and my team turned to me to make plays and I came up short, I failed and it's tough." https://t.co/Y70ZCOchHf

Boston does not have a ton of cap space next season but it is far from harsh luxury tax punishments. The Celtics will have $64.4 million tied up between Tatum and Brown next season.

Al Horford’s deal drops to just $10 million next season.The team has Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Marcus Smart and Derrick White all under contract next season. The four are on the books for a combined $70.8 million.

Grant Williams may be the only main rotation player to not return next season if the Celtics decide to run it back. He is a restricted free agent and the Celtics would have to match any offer Williams receives if he decides to test free agency.

