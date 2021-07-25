NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics star Evan Fournier set to command at least $14m per season in free agency 

According to NBA rumors, Boston Celtics forward and star of France's win over Team USA on Sunday, Evan Fournier, is expected to command at least $14m per season as a free agent this summer.

Evan Fournier is expected to command at least $14 million per season in free agency, per @BrianTRobb pic.twitter.com/vw8sYRFoLE — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 25, 2021

The 28-year-old is coming off of another solid shooting year, connecting with 41% of threes and 46% of field-goal attempts while playing for both the Orlando Magic and the Celtics. He was already expected to be a highly-sough after asset in the offseason and boosted his hopes of a move to another big-market franchise after demolishing Team USA at the Olympics.

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics set to fight off opponents for Evan Fournier in free agency

Evan Fournier was traded to the Boston Celtics midseason

Despite his game-leading 28 points as France defeated Team USA in their opening matchup at the Olympics, Evan Fournier was already expected to be on the organization's radar as he becomes an unrestricted free agent next week.

Nevertheless, his 50% accuracy from the field against players he knows well and leadership qualities shown in the French backcourt was a timely reminder of what the Boston Celtics would miss if they were unable to bring him back.

Evan Fournier go-ahead 3 after the Yabu hustle pic.twitter.com/G8SLeF0XBg — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 25, 2021

Playing in the Olympics is a risk for Fournier. Picking up an injury would severely affect his chances of a bigger contract. All being well however, Celtics beat reporter Brian Robb has stated that he will likely command north of $14m, according to his league sources. Especially if he continues in the same vein as his display on Sunday.

Despite being a consistent scorer, the market for wing shooters is congested and there are few teams in the league with the kind of cap space to offer Fournier a contract similar to the one he is coming out of ($17m/year). This puts Boston in the driving seat to retain the Frenchman, particularly with their Bird Rights. It could also prove devastating if they were to lose him with the incapacity to find a suitable replacement given their salary cap inflexibility.

The free agency market opens up on August 2nd while Evan Fournier is still in Tokyo. However, discussions between himself, the Boston Celtics and other teams in the NBA will be ongoing during this time. Even though there are few teams in the league with suitable cap space for the two-way guard, some of those sides desperately need a player of his caliber and with his skillset, such as the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

