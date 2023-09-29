NBA rumors: Boston emerges as one of the top choices for Jrue Holiday, who was shockingly traded to the Blazers

The Boston Celtics could add a fourth All-Star to their starting rotation. Jrue Holiday is expected to be re-routed by the Portland Trail Blazers after they acquired him as part of the three-team deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Just 24 hours before he was traded, Jrue Holiday had shared how he wanted to retire with the Milwaukee Bucks. Being traded so quickly after his comments clearly indicated how the NBA is a business and left the NBA world in shock.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Celtics are one of six teams seen as likely landing spots for Holiday. However, Boston may have the most difficult route to matching the salary. Holiday, 33, would replenish the perimeter defense the Celtics lost when they traded Marcus Smart earlier this summer.

"League sources told the Miami Herald on Thursday that the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers are destinations that appeal to Holiday," Jackson wrote.

"That’s important because Holiday, 33, can become a free agent next summer with a player option worth $37.4 million in his contract for the 2024-25 season."

As the Celtics are a luxury tax-paying team, they must match Holiday's full salary in any potential trade. That means Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams or Al Horford would need to be part of the deal, along with salary-filling pieces.

Considering the Trail Blazers are rebuilding, it's unlikely they would accept a trade package full of aging veterans, most of whom have a questionable injury history.

The Boston Celtics need to make a decision on Malcolm Brogdon

Earlier this summer, the Boston Celtics reportedly almost traded Malcolm Brogdon to the LA Clippers before the Western Conference franchise pulled out of the deal at the eleventh hour. Since that failed trade, Brogdon has reportedly been unhappy with the Celtics.

“I would say he had every right to feel [upset],” Brad Stevens said. “We said that this summer. But he’s a real pro and so we’ve had several discussions. He’s looking forward to getting started. We’re looking forward to getting started and here we go.”

The veteran guard ended last season as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year and sacrificed his usual starting role to provide the Celtics with the bench depth they needed to make another run at the NBA finals. Brogdon also had one of the healthiest seasons of his career but still got hurt during the Eastern Conference finals.

If the Celtics are truly interested in Jrue Holiday and float Malcolm Brogdon in trade negotiations, they could permanently fracture their relationship with him. As such, the Celtics will need to make a decision on Brogdon's immediate future, whether they acquire Jrue Holiday or not.

Brogdon's future with the Celtics will be an issue that should be resolved before the new season begins. If acquiring Holiday is the resolution, Celtics fans will be ecstatic. However, there will be stiff competition for the All-Star guard, and Brogdon likely won't be the player to move the needle.