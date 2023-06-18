NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal could join Warriors amid trade talks

Bradley Beal has been the talk of the town recently as the Washington Wizards are looking to rebuild their franchise this offseason. One of the steps the Wizards want to take is to trade Beal to acquire several players. As of the moment, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are the top suitors for the star guard. However, it appears that the Golden State Warriors might join the mix.

Golden State's interest in Bradley Beal might be a good thing considering that the feeling is mutual. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Beal expressed interest in Warriors in the past after having a pleasant experience working out with Draymond Green with Team USA back in 2020.

Unfortunately, salary cap space will prove to be an issue considering that Bradley is signed to a five-year, $251 million worth contract. Adding Beal's salary to the Warriors payroll means the franchise could find themselves only slightly below the $179.5 million second luxury tax apron for the upcoming season, leaving just an $11 million gap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp The Golden State Warriors could join the Suns and the Heat as suitors for a Bradley Beal trade, per @AmicoHoops The Golden State Warriors could join the Suns and the Heat as suitors for a Bradley Beal trade, per @AmicoHoops. https://t.co/Imcm4fRuvT

What's next for Bradley Beal?

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are now commencing their rebuild and getting rid of Bradley Beal is one of their immediate actions. The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are currently two of Beal's potential destinations this summer. While the Wizards have already expressed interest in acquiring Haywood Highsmith and Nikola Jovic, Shams Charania reported a couple of rumored offers from the Heat and Suns.

According to the sports insider, the Miami Heat could send Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and multiple first-round picks in exchange for Beal. The other rumored offer involves the Phoenix Suns trading Deandre Ayton and any additional cap filler; or Chris Paul and Landry Shamet for Bradley.

As for the Golden State Warriors who are now rumored to be joining the trade talks for the Wizards star, they'll need to get rid of some of their key pieces if they want to accommodate the shooting guard this upcoming season.

As of the time of this publishing, Bradley Beal and the Wizards are yet to finalize a trade. However, it appears that sending Beal to another team is a surefire thing to happen this summer.

Poll : 0 votes