NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal unlikely to request a trade from Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have no intention of trading Bradley Beal, and it appears that the feeling is mutual, per recent NBA rumors.

According to Chris Crouse of FortyEightMinutes.com, Beal hasn’t requested a trade and is unlikely to be part of any deal that involves the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons.

“Philadelphia has Lillard and Bradley Beal atop its list of stars its (sic) hoping to trade for, though like Lillard, Beal isn’t available,” Crouse wrote. “Washington won’t trade Beal unless the shooting guard asks out and given his excitement about Tommy Sheppard’s offseason work, that is unlikely to happen any time soon, sources reiterate to FortyEightMinutes.com.”

Crouse’s report mainly dealt with Simmons’ and the Sixers’ messy situation, which seems to have reached a standstill. Along the way, he touched upon the availability of Bradley Beal and his situation with the Washington Wizards.

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal after Russell Westbrook trade

The trade that brought Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers this offseason made it look like Bradley Beal was soon to follow on the trade block. However, that hasn’t been the case.

In all of the NBA rumors that continue to surround the Washington Wizards, none, if any, have legitimately been about Bradley Beal and his availability since the 2021 draft. As the Wizards seek to move forward without Westbrook, Beal appears poised to lead a new crop of teammates to see if he can take the Washington team into the postseason.

Bradley Beal has a new point guard in Spencer Dinwiddie and new teammates with recent championship experience in former LA Lakers duo Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Plus, the Lakers have also sent former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell to the Wizards as part of the Westbrook trade, and the side have drafted a promising rookie in Corey Kispert as well.

With returnees Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Thomas Bryant and Daniel Gafford also on the team, the Washington Wizards look like they have the tools to make the playoffs for the first time in years.

If, as Crouse’s report suggests, Bradley Beal is indeed excited to take on GM Tommy Sheppard’s offseason work with the Washington Wizards, his loyalty to the franchise could pay off as soon as next season.

