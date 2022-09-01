NBA Rumors: Brian Windhorst reveals 3x All-Star would "love to play" for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat lost the 2022 Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics in seven games. They would love to do better in the upcoming season. With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry on the roster, the emphasis would be on winning now.

In another indication of their win-it-all mentality, the Miami Heat signed Victor Oladipo to a two-year contract extension in the offseason.

But the Heat aren't done yet. The Southeast division team would love to get their hands on Donovan Mitchell. According to long-time NBA analyst Brian Windhorst, the Utah Jazz player would also be keen to play for Miami. Windhorst recently said:

“I think Donovan Mitchell would love to play for Miami. I think the Heat would love to have him.”

Pat Riley and Miami Heat "will be hunters" says Brian Windhorst

Brian Windhorst has already talked about the Miami Heat's desire to acquire a star player. Windhorst appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" after the Heat's loss to the Boston Celtics. He said that the Heat would be aggressive in the offseason.

"They will hunt whoever becomes available, and so we figure today your next question is, 'Well, who's available?' Somebody will be coming available, whether it happens within the next two weeks or whether it happens within six months.

"Pat Riley will always hunt stars who will want to be in Miami, and they have a good team, and they have good pieces."

Windhorst added:

"I think they will be hunters. I do not think they will be satisfied with running it back. We'll see what opportunities may open themselves in the next couple of months."

When pressed by Eisen on who the Miami heat would hunt for, Windhorst replied:

"I would just say the Heat would be opportunistic. And I'm not sure it's going to happen in the next couple of months. It could happen in a year. But if you're asking me what Pat Riley's goal is, I think Pat Riley knows this is probably not a championship team.

"He needs another big piece and what he was expressing was that he is going to stay in the hunt."

Windhorst concluded:

"And so if you ask me about the Heat, I would say they have some things that they can do to make things interesting. Let's just see how it plays out, I would say, in the next nine to 12 months."

Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, would fit right into what Pat Riley is searching for. If Mitchell wants to get to Miami, then it is only a matter of time before he becomes the latest star to play for Riley.

