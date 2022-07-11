NBA Rumors: Brooklyn letting the league know they are open to keeping Kevin Durant, rival executives believe Nets are posturing

NBA rumors suggest the Brooklyn Nets are letting other teams know that they are willing to keep Kevin Durant for next season. However, league executives believe the Nets are posturing as they haven't received the kind of packages they expected in return for KD.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared the latest intel regarding this on the "Get Up" show, saying (H/T Erik Slater):

"As I talked to league executives out there, they don't believe that's necessarily going to happen, they believe that is the Nets posturing at this point. Unless Durant gives some sort of indication he's on board with it, it's not affecting the offers yet."

Erik Slater @erikslaterNR



He says this stance has yet to affect the market and Brooklyn is not getting the offers they want for KD. The Nets are letting it be known around the league that they may bring Kevin Durant back next season per @WindhorstESPN He says this stance has yet to affect the market and Brooklyn is not getting the offers they want for KD. The Nets are letting it be known around the league that they may bring Kevin Durant back next season per @WindhorstESPN.He says this stance has yet to affect the market and Brooklyn is not getting the offers they want for KD. https://t.co/OTaY3UZ3rb

The Brooklyn Nets are seeking an All-Star player in return, with a bevy of future draft picks. The Nets clearly seem to be expecting a world-beating proposal. However, Durant is 34 years of age and still has four years left on his deal, which could affect their chances of getting what they want.

Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss



i went into this further when i guest hosted after the news of Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn broke, my next thought was: ‘a trade isn’t going to be as easy as the Nets probably think it is.’i went into this further when i guest hosted @HolleyandSmith and brought @Krisplashed on to give his take: after the news of Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn broke, my next thought was: ‘a trade isn’t going to be as easy as the Nets probably think it is.’i went into this further when i guest hosted @HolleyandSmith and brought @Krisplashed on to give his take: https://t.co/QXUufzflv8

The Nets have the leverage to wait for the best package, but teams may not make a drastic push to acquire him. Signing KD isn't the target for contending teams interested in his service. The aim is to pair him with their available superstars and elevate their odds of winning a championship.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.



KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" https://t.co/uRHm1k5dWW

Kevin Durant's chances of staying on the Brooklyn Nets next season could depend on Kyrie Irving's future

The Brooklyn Nets' unwillingness to offer Kyrie Irving a max deal is among the core reasons behind Kevin Durant's trade request. The Nets remain hesitant to continue their partnership with Irving, and multiple reports suggest he has played his last game for the franchise.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Nets are prioritizing completing a trade for Kevin Durant. Trade talks for Kyrie Irving are 'frozen,' per @WindhorstESPN The Nets are prioritizing completing a trade for Kevin Durant. Trade talks for Kyrie Irving are 'frozen,' per @WindhorstESPNThe Nets are prioritizing completing a trade for Kevin Durant. https://t.co/IfVLopOqPr

If Durant stays, the Nets' best bet to compete for the title would be to let Irving play out the final year of his deal. They have formed a decent roster this offseason that looks younger and more well-balanced on paper.

The Nets added a 3-and-D wing in Royce O'Neale and re-signed Patty Mills, while Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will likely be healthy to start the season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving didn't have a solid supporting cast that was equally effective on both ends of the floor last season.

The Nets' additions this offseason may help them perform better if they choose to stay in Brooklyn.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless If I ran the Nets, I'd tell Kevin Durant, "You have 4 years left on your contract. You're playing for the Nets next year, with Kyrie and Ben Simmons. We're going to win it all." If KD wanted a different coach, fine. But why give up KD & Kyrie and pretty much start over? Just me. If I ran the Nets, I'd tell Kevin Durant, "You have 4 years left on your contract. You're playing for the Nets next year, with Kyrie and Ben Simmons. We're going to win it all." If KD wanted a different coach, fine. But why give up KD & Kyrie and pretty much start over? Just me.

However, the idea of Irving staying for another season seems unlikely. The Nets are reportedly engaged in discussions over a possible trade move with the LA Lakers. The Purple and Gold are rumored to be adamant about pairing Irving with his former teammate LeBron James.

It will be interesting to see if things take a wild u-turn as Irving's future is likely to impact Durant's situation with the Nets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far