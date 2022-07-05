NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets “absolutely do not want to trade” sharpshooting wing despite contrary rumors

NBA rumors suggest the Brooklyn Nets aren't interested in trading their longest-tenured player, Joe Harris. Multiple reports have stated that Harris could be on his way out. The Nets may include him with Kyrie Irving in a potential deal with the LA Lakers for Russell Westbrook and draft compensation.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops SOURCE: The Lakers are working aggressively on a deal for Kyrie Irving — their current offer is Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and their 2027 1st-round pick. Joe Harris could be headed to Los Angeles in the deal. SOURCE: The Lakers are working aggressively on a deal for Kyrie Irving — their current offer is Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and their 2027 1st-round pick. Joe Harris could be headed to Los Angeles in the deal. https://t.co/oRAjIPMj3f

The Nets are nearing the end of the 'Seven-Eleven' era with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Moving Harris' $38 million contract over the next two years is the reason behind his possible departure. However, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, that may not be the case. Here's what Brian Lewis reported regarding this:

"How the Nets deal with Harris may be the best indicator of how they plan to proceed. He’s the longest-tenured Net, often consulted by Marks on major decisions."

Lewis added:

“I know the Nets absolutely do not want to trade Joe under any scenario,” a league source familiar with Brooklyn’s thinking told The Post. “But there are just thousands of different ways this can play out.”

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets could still be a playoff contender next season

The Brooklyn Nets have a long offseason ahead of them. Durant and Irving are likely on their way out. Durant has reportedly requested a trade, and rumors indicate that Irving to the Lakers could happen soon.

The Nets could either enter a rebuild or stay competitive and contend for the playoffs. If the Nets ship Kyrie and KD before the season, they will likely have plenty of All-Star and starting-caliber players at their disposal.

Ben Simmons, Royce O'Neale, Patty Mills, TJ Warren and Joe Harris are already with the team. Stars like Russell Westbrook, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges could join. There are some rumblings about Donovan Mitchell ending up in Brooklyn if multiple teams get involved in a Durant trade.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent TJ Warren has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent TJ Warren has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

As per NBA rumors, the Brooklyn Nets could hold on to Kyrie and KD until training camp begins in a bid to secure the best possible deal. The Nets have leverage due to Durant's four-year contract and Irving opting into the final year of his deal.

The Nets' current situation should ensure some exciting storylines. Durant's market value is high, and teams are willing to unload a bevy of assets to secure a deal. The Nets' potential retooling or rebuild may not take as long as they underwent in the mid-2010s.

