NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets in 'advanced discussions' with former Laker as they look to bolster their frontcourt

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to add quality players to their roster following Kevin Durant's decision to run it back with the franchise. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Brooklyn Nets have looked into acquiring former LA Lakers forward Markieff Morris as a free agent signing. Stein reported that the Nets are in advanced talks with the forward.

"The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say," Marc Stein wrote.

Markieff Morris, the older brother of LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris, was part of the LA Lakers roster that won the championship in 2019-20. Last season, Morris was part of the Miami Heat roster. He missed much of the season after the infamous altercation with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

Morris played in only 17 games last year. He averaged 7.6 points per game while shooting the ball better than 47% from the field and under 34% from the perimeter. The forward has also shot nearly 89% from the line.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



My earlier around-the-league notes column: Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say.My earlier around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say.My earlier around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…

What do the Brooklyn Nets need?

KD and Kyrie in action against the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Brooklyn Nets are all set to unleash their newest Big 3. Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will step on the court together for the first time. The franchise also has immense firepower with sharpshooters like Joe Harris, Patty Mills and Seth Curry.

However, their defense is in dire need of strengthening. Simmons, who was arguably the best defender in the league when healthy, will undoubtedly improve their defense. The addition of Royce O'Neale will also likely improve their defense. However, Mills and Curry are great shooters but liabilities defensively.

Magic Nation @MagicNationCP People forget how dominant Dwight Howard was People forget how dominant Dwight Howard was💯 https://t.co/P5k8SrvnQ3

Size is also an issue for the Brooklyn Nets. They could use some rim protection. They have been linked with a move for Dwight Howard. Howard would give the Nets a defensive reinforcement with his rim protection.

The Nets desperately need an improved defensive presence, as they were ranked 20th in the league in defensive rating. Nic Claxton needs a backup, and the franchise could use Dwight Howard's rebounding abilities and championship experience.

Either way, the Nets have some serious firepower on their roster. But if they can acquire one or two pieces to improve their defense, they might be the outright favorites to win the championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott