NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets among 4 teams interested in center Nerlens Noel

Center Nerlens Noel is set to enter free agency this summer and NBA rumors suggest he'll have plenty of suitors, including the Brooklyn Nets. The rim-protection specialist spent the 2020-21 season with the New York Knicks and was promoted to the starting lineup following an injury to Mitchell Robinson.

Nerlens Noel is among the more traditional bigs in the NBA but his ability to defend the paint makes him a solid rotational piece. As mentioned by SNY's Ian Begley, four teams are expected to have interest in Noel in free agency – the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors.

Mavs are among teams expected to have interest in free agent C Nerlens Noel, per league sources. Nets are also expected to have Noel on radar, depending on how offseason plays out/money available to them. TOR & CHA also expected to have interest in Noel, as @HoopAnalysisNet said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 14, 2021

Nerlens Noel started 41 of the 64 games he played for the New York Knicks last season, clocking 24.2 minutes per game. His offensive production was fairly limited, but Noel averaged 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per outing for the Brooklyn Nets' cross-town rivals.

NBA Rumors: Is Nerlens Noel a viable option for Brooklyn Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets could be on the lookout for centers this offseason. Blake Griffin could exit the franchise unless he re-signs with the team on a minimum deal. Meanwhile, DeAndre Jordan could exit as a filler piece in a trade after being phased out of the rotation last season. Nicolas Claxton would be the only recognized big man on the roster in that case.

DeAndre Jordan's future with the Nets is shrouded in mystery

Nerlens Noel would be a useful addition to the Brooklyn Nets, especially considering their wonky interior defense. The monetary aspect could give the franchise some hiccups, though.

Nerlens Noel: Protector of the Paint pic.twitter.com/YcmpWBl8lV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 24, 2021

Nerlens Noel earned $5 million in salaries last season and that number is likely going to go up. The Nets can only offer him the full taxpayer midlevel exception which is expected to be worth $5,890,000. Noel could command a higher fee in free agency, The New York Knicks could also look to re-sign him. They have the cap space to pay Noel more than the Brooklyn Nets.

Only time will tell where Nerlens Noel ends up, but he'll certainly be a coveted center in the upcoming offseason.

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal