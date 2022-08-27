NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets cross-town rivals New York Knicks previously made calls on Kevin Durant

The New York Knicks were among the teams interested in Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, they made calls to the Nets regarding the 12x All-Star. On the STUpodity podcast, Charania said:

"I think there were calls made. The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I'm told, but I think both sides were cognizant."

Charania said the New York Knicks didn't have the assets to make a deal happen. The Knicks have eight first-round picks at their disposal. However, they don't have the young All-Star-caliber players or impact role players that could've enticed the Nets into giving up Durant.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant may not have accepted a trade to the New York Knicks. Miami, Phoenix, Boston or Philadelphia would've presented him with better opportunities to contend for a championship.

Staying with Brooklyn Nets presents Kevin Durant with a legitimate shot at competing for a championship

Kevin Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' brass in Los Angeles a few days ago. The two parties decided to put aside their differences and continue their partnership.

The Nets got what they wanted, and they will run it back with KD and Kyrie Irving for at least another year. Durant's situation isn't that bad, regardless of him not getting a trade move out of Brooklyn.

Any team that secured a move for him would've lost plenty of depth, hampering their chances of contending for a title next season. Meanwhile, the Nets continued to improve their roster, despite uncertainty circling the future of their two superstars.

The Brooklyn Nets added Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren this offseason. Injured stars Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will return this season, while Brooklyn has re-signed Nicolas Claxton and Patty Mills. Sharpshooter Seth Curry is also on the roster for another year.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"This roster is probably the best that Kevin Durant has had since his stay in Brooklyn." @BobbyMarks42 has high praise for the Nets roster"This roster is probably the best that Kevin Durant has had since his stay in Brooklyn." .@BobbyMarks42 has high praise for the Nets roster 😮"This roster is probably the best that Kevin Durant has had since his stay in Brooklyn." https://t.co/flvhE4uM8T

It is probably the deepest roster the Nets have had around Durant and Irving. On paper, this team stacks up well against the rest of the Eastern Conference heavyweights. They have the right balance on both ends of the floor, thanks to the presence of defensive-minded players like Simmons and Royce O'Neale.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott