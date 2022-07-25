NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets expecting Boston Celtics to add 3x All-Defensive selection on top of Jaylen Brown and picks to their offer for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have yet to trade superstar Kevin Durant. But that might be about to change as the Boston Celtics enter negotiations with the team.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Celtics have made an offer that includes Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft capital. However, the Nets have pushed Boston to add Marcus Smart to the offer.

"The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added," Charania wrote.

Shams Charania also said that the Celtics are not too sure about the deal. He reports that the Celtics are unwilling to add Marcus Smart to the package but have made no decision.

"Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions," Charania concluded

The Brooklyn Nets can afford to wait as they have Durant tied down to a four-year contract. KD signed this long-term extension worth $198 million last year. The Nets have no reason to rush a deal.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



More from



theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… @ShamCharania Brooklyn countered with a package centered around Brown, but wanted reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and additional pieces in order for Boston to land the 12-time All-Star.More from @ShamsCharania in his Inside Pass: @ShamCharania Brooklyn countered with a package centered around Brown, but wanted reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and additional pieces in order for Boston to land the 12-time All-Star.More from @ShamsCharania in his Inside Pass:theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… https://t.co/WF1DM4eNKy

Is this the best deal the Nets will get for Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant against the Boston Celtics

The Celtics' offer of Brown, White and draft capital could be the best deal for the Nets. Brooklyn has always wanted an All-Star in return. Brown is an All-Star player who will continue to improve.

The Miami Heat can also offer Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and picks. However, the Nets can't do this deal unless they trade Ben Simmons. They cannot have two players on the designated rookie extension rule acquired via trade.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42



You cannot have 2 players acquired via a trade that were signed to that type of extension.



Brooklyn already has Ben Simmons. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. The Nets are not allowed to acquire a player like Bam Adebayo from the Heat because of the Designated Rookie Extension rule.You cannot have 2 players acquired via a trade that were signed to that type of extension.Brooklyn already has Ben Simmons. twitter.com/wojespn/status… The Nets are not allowed to acquire a player like Bam Adebayo from the Heat because of the Designated Rookie Extension rule.You cannot have 2 players acquired via a trade that were signed to that type of extension.Brooklyn already has Ben Simmons. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

The Suns could trade Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton for Kevin Durant. To make the salaries work, the Nets must include Cam Thomas. With Ayton's new contract, the Suns cannot trade him until January 15.

As things stand, Boston might not be able to match the other teams in quantity but offers the best player, Brown, for Durant.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Brooklyn do this deal without Marcus Smart? Yes No 0 votes so far