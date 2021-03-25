NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets favorites to land JJ Redick in buyout market

With less than a day until the deadline for trading expires, JJ Redick's name has risen among NBA rumors. As a rotation choice for the New Orleans Pelicans this year, it has been expected over recent weeks that Redick could be on his way out of the franchise in search of a team closer to his home on the East coast and who is a title contender.

The most recent suggestion by ESPN's senior writer Zach Lowe and Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is that JJ Redick and the Pelicans are close to agreeing a buyout.

Woj and Lowe both say the Pelicans and JJ Redick are likely headed toward a buyout. — Christian Clark (@cclark3000) March 24, 2021

While JJ Redick is averaging his lowest offensive output per 100 possessions since the 2012-13 season, if he can rekindle his shooting form he could be a pivotal pick-up for several teams looking to compete in the playoffs.

JJ Redick is expected to be among those available in the buyout market

After signing a two-year deal in last year's offseason, it appears JJ Redick's time in New Orleans is coming to an end early. After the Pels looked to shop the veteran shooter but had little trade offers, it has become increasingly clear they will instead opt to agree a buyout.

In the latest NBA rumors regarding the fallout of such a deal, numerous sides have risen as potential destinations for Redick, with the Brooklyn Nets leading the pack.

Woj lists the Utah Jazz as a dark horse candidate to land JJ Redick as a buyout guy, while acknowledging that Brooklyn would probably be the frontrunner. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 24, 2021

While a return to the Philadelphia 76ers or an unexpected move to Utah isn't off the table, moving close to his family home seems like a no-brainer should they come calling.

JJ Redick moving to Philadelphia would help improve the team's 3-point shooting. Although it has improved this year, it could still get better and JJ Redick would certainly be a luxury option to bring off the bench in that department. However, his weaknesses on the defensive end are glaringly obvious, particularly when put into the same context as a team that currently ranks 2nd in the league for defense and 2nd for bench +/- with 1.8.

That may not be an issue for the Brooklyn Nets, who are instead looking to blow teams out of the water with their free-scoring offense. JJ Redick has ties with former teammates Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan and would be in a title-contending position. Should Steve Nash want Redick's experience and spot-up shooting off the bench, it would most certainly be an agreement that wouldn't take long to make.

Although his efficiency from the floor has fallen this year, JJ Redick is still an excellent shooter and is prolific from the line (89.2% in his career). Having back-up scorers known to be reliable could be pivotal in the postseason should the Nets face injuries or if their stars require rest.