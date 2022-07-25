NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets hired ex-New York City Council Speaker to lobby new Mayor about changing the vaccination mandate for Kyrie Irving to play

Kyrie Irving' ineligibility to participate in the Brooklyn Nets' home games became a massive storyline last season. Irving's stance against the vaccine led to a conflict due to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate in the borough of Brooklyn.

However, the New York Post's Brian Lewis and Josh Kosman reported that Nets owner Joe Tsai pushed back. Tsai reportedly paid Corey Johnson, an ex-New York City Council Speaker, to lobby for mayor Eric Adams to abolish the mandate.

"On Feb. 6, Irving said, 'Anything can happen these next few days, the next week. Just crossing my fingers that something can come up either before All-Star break or even just after.'

"Two days later — with the Nets on an eight-game losing skid — they hired ex-New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to lobby new Mayor Eric Adams about changing the mandate so Irving could play at home," the report read.

The New York Post report also mentioned the total cost Joe Tsai was willing to spend for 18 months lobbying Eric Adams to change the rule.

"After the Nets had lacked the time or possibly the interest in lobbying de Blasio, financial records show they agreed to spend $18,000 a month on lobbying Adams for 18 months. That lobbying, though, ended after a few weeks when Adams lifted the restrictions against unvaccinated players, according to a source," the report read.

Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

When the Brooklyn Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019, they appeared to be a new NBA powerhouse. The Nets were the team to beat once Durant returned from rupturing his Achilles.

In his three seasons with the Nets, Kyrie Irving has played more than 30 games in just one season. His scoring output, however, has been tremendous. He is averaging 27.1 points per game for Brooklyn. Availability continues to be the biggest issue with Irving.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:



27.1 PPG

4.7 RPG

6.0 APG

1.4 SPG

49.0 FG%

40.6 3P%

92.0 FT%

6 playoff wins



Time to reunite with LeBron? Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:27.1 PPG4.7 RPG6.0 APG1.4 SPG49.0 FG%40.6 3P%92.0 FT% 6 playoff winsTime to reunite with LeBron? https://t.co/yHNec2Vk6U

The drama between Kyrie Irving and the Nets continues this summer. Discussions around Irving rarely seem to be about his basketball skills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far