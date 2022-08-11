NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets' initial demand for Kevin Durant included Eastern Conference finals MVP and former All-Star

Over a month after Kevin Durant originally made his trade request, the Boston Celtics have emerged as potential suitors for the 12-time All-Star.

Boston's original offer consisted of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. But The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported that the Nets' original demand consisted of both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

"According to the source, Brooklyn initially tried to pry both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston. That proposal went nowhere, of course.

"The source confirmed recent reports that Brooklyn later shifted its focus to a deal centered on Brown, Marcus Smart, and a massive haul of future first-round draft picks. But the Celtics were not interested," via The Boston Globe.

The Kevin Durant saga has continues

The latest on Durant's saga comes from The Athletic's Shams Charania. He reported that Durant, in Monday's meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, reiterated his trade request. Durant also told Tsai to choose to either keep him or the pairing of coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

"Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said. Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional.

"Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me — or the GM and coach," via The Athletic.

Durant and the Nets seem to have reached an impasse, which was supposedly the reason for the meeting between Tsai and Durant. However, if half the league has called the Nets about Durant and they still cannot finalize anything, the prospect for Durant on another team looks thin.

In the end, Durant can only request that the Nets trade him. His four-year, $190 million extension kicks in in this season. Things aren't as sunny as they were in 2016, when he was a free agent and joined the Golden State Warriors. Durant cannot get away scot-free.

Some reports indicate that the former MVP sees Philadelphia as a landing spot. He would also like to play alongside the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, of the Boston Celtics.

Durant's request is unrealistic as the Nets are going to make sure they scrape every asset worth getting from the eventual trade partner. The Nets have reportedly requested Joel Embiid in this trade, likely making that prospect implausible.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein