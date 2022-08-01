NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets have no intentions of trading 3x All-Star

NBA rumors suggest the Brooklyn Nets have no intentions of trading Ben Simmons amidst the uncertainty circling Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's future with the club.

Simmons joined the franchise at the trade deadline earlier this year as part of a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. The Aussie guard didn't make a single appearance for the side as he dealt with a lower back problem and had to undergo surgery in the offseason.

Hoops Wire's Sam Amico's latest reports suggest that the Nets don't wish to trade the 3x All-Star. Here's what Amico wrote regarding this:

"Speaking of Simmons, it appears the Nets have no plans to try to trade him — even if they do move Durant and Kyrie Irving. For one, exploring Durant trades is difficult enough. The Nets have also had conversations with the Lakers about Irving. Plus, after sitting out all of last season, Simmons isn’t exactly a hot commodity at the moment."

Amico mainly pointed out the difficulties the Brooklyn Nets may face in finding a trade partner for Ben Simmons. The former Philly All-Star's market value took a massive hit after the 76ers' 2021 playoffs ended with a second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

S1a1Muse @statmuse FT misses this playoffs:



48 — Ben Simmons

29 — Phoenix Suns

28 — Brooklyn Nets FT misses this playoffs:48 — Ben Simmons29 — Phoenix Suns28 — Brooklyn Nets https://t.co/1dGBaTXHiC

Simmons' inability to shoot well away from the rim and the free throw line was on display. He also gave up an easy layup opportunity that could've swung Game 7 in the Sixers' favor, which contributed to his diminished value as a starting-caliber point guard on a contending team.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons could be lethal if the Brooklyn Nets surround him with the right pieces

Despite being a below-par shooter, Ben Simmons has been a remarkable player due to his skills as a playmaker and defensive threat. Simmons was crucial in leading the Philadelphia 76ers to playoffs during his time with the franchise. He also has 3x All-Star appearances, one All-NBA nomination and two All-Defensive First-Team selections to show for it.

The Brooklyn Nets can maximize Simmons' potential if they surround him with players that compliment him well. That wasn't the case with the 76ers, who were building around Joel Embiid. Simmons' lack of shooting affected the floor spacing and Embiid had to deal with most of the defensive attention.

The Nets could be an exciting team to watch with Ben Simmons running as the point guard, even without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They have an excellent shooting team with Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Patty Mills, Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren on their roster.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily If roster doesn’t change much, Nets will have players with the 1st (Seth Curry), 2nd (Joe Harris), 22nd (Kyrie Irving) and 29th (Patty Mills) best 3-point shooting percentages among active NBA players as well as the PG with most assists to 3-point shooters (Ben Simmons). If roster doesn’t change much, Nets will have players with the 1st (Seth Curry), 2nd (Joe Harris), 22nd (Kyrie Irving) and 29th (Patty Mills) best 3-point shooting percentages among active NBA players as well as the PG with most assists to 3-point shooters (Ben Simmons).

Meanwhile, Simmons' market value may increase if Durant and Irving leave the roster, so the Brooklyn Nets can flip his contract to add a better all-around star to their roster next offseason.

