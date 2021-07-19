NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets interested in upcoming free-agent center Khem Birch 

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be a busy team this offseason and are likely to be involved in plenty of NBA rumors over the next few weeks. They are reportedly in the market for big men this offseason who could improve their interior defense.

One name that has recently emerged as a target for the Nets as per NBA rumors is Khem Birch. The 6'9 center has been in the league for four years now and represented the Orlando Magic for three-and-a-half seasons. He was acquired by the Toronto Raptors midway through the 2020-21 NBA campaign after being waived off by the Magic.

"Khem Birch is expected to draw interest from the Brooklyn Nets when free agency begins, per league source. Birch played for the Magic and Raptors this past season. High-energy big."

Birch is an under-the-radar option for the Brooklyn Nets to pursue. As Ross mentioned, he is a high-energy big and is a solid player on both ends of the floor.

NBA Rumors: Exploring Khem Birch's fit with the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets desperately need a big-man for next season to help them improve their rebounding on both ends of the floor and interior defense as well. They have a $5.9 mid-level taxpayer exception to use this offseason and are strangled for cap space.

They have sign-and-trade assets like Spencer Dinwiddie in their ranks that could help them make key acquisitions this summer to surround their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Birch is a cheaper option in the market they could go with as he is yet to display his full potential. He had a stellar stint with the Toronto Raptors last season, though, which could be one of the reasons why the Brooklyn Nets are interested in him.

He averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in his 19-game stint with his hometown team, making 17 starts and playing 30 minutes on average per game. Birch also shot a respectable 55% from the floor on nine attempts per game. He has a tremendous amount of athleticism and decent basketball IQ on both ends of the floor.

Birch makes smarts play on pick-and-rolls and his vertical reach is highly efficient when it comes to rim protection. The Brooklyn Nets are likely to get DeAndre Jordan off the books, while Blake Griffin is set to enter free agency, which leaves them with only Nicolas Claxton as a traditional center on the team.

Claxton is still young and developing, which makes it hard to rely on him to be a prominent part of the starting lineup on a championship-contending team like the Brooklyn Nets. Keeping their financial flexibility and roster needs in mind, Khem Birch appears to be a decent target for Sean Marks and his front office crew.

The Brooklyn Nets have been linked with several other stars, and only time will tell how serious they are about Khem Birch being their latest recruit in 2021 NBA free agency.

