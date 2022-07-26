NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets could lower their demand for Kevin Durant if he threatens holdout next season

It has been about a month since Kevin Durant requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. However, Durant is still with the Nets due to the team's demands for their superstar. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Brooklyn might lower their asking price if Durant threatens a holdout.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Nets want an All-Star caliber player, solid role players and a lot of draft capital for Durant. Several rival executives have told Fischer that Brooklyn's demand is high, as they have no intention of trading the two-time champion.

Fischer added that the Nets expect Durant to evaluate the team's roster if he's not traded by training camp. The team also thinks Durant's best chance of winning a championship is in Brooklyn. The Nets lost several key free agents, but added Royce O'Neal and TJ Warren.

However, rival executives also believe there's a possibility that the Nets could lower their demands. That may only happen if Durant threatens a holdout next season. The former MVP has till September to make a decision, considering his four-year deal will start to kick in.

Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray's trades boosted the Nets' hopes of gaining a lot of draft capital. Brooklyn lost theirs after acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets. Several teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, have made offers for Durant.

The Boston Celtics recently added themselves to the mix, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania reported that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant. However, the Nets rejected the trade and demanded the addition of Marcus Smart, an additional rotation player and more draft picks.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharaniaBoston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player https://t.co/qTvOQezcx3

Are Boston Celtics serious about signing Kevin Durant?

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Kevin Durant of Brooklyn Nets

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer has confirmed the Boston Celtics' interest in Kevin Durant. Fischer also noted that this is the first time Jaylen Brown has been seriously included in a trade package. Despite the trade rumors surrounding Brown, the Celtics haven't offered Brown in a deal till now.

The Celtics reportedly did not include him in 2018 when they pursued Kawhi Leonard. They also did not offer Brown to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis and Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons. He was not even made available at last season's trade deadline even though the team struggled at the end of the year.

Another important factor pointed out by Fischer is the Celtics' infatuation with Durant. The Celtics have been after Durant since 2007 when they tried to tank for him and Greg Oden.

They were also one of the teams that tried to sign the four-time scoring champion when he became a free agent in 2016. The Celtics even brought NFL legend Tom Brady to Durant's rented Hampton house for a meeting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far