NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets management’s rocky relationship with Kyrie Irving behind Kevin Durant’s trade request, not much hope for a revival

The Brooklyn Nets are exploring trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant requested a trade and Irving's situation with the team has soured.

According to Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck, Durant has submitted a trade request largely due to Irving's contract issues. Beck said that there isn't much of a chance that Durant will be willing to stay with the Nets. Howard Beck wrote:

"Those who know Durant cite two primary factors: a rocky Nets season that ended in a first-round playoff sweep; and the franchise’s soured relationship with Irving, his close friend. Durant doesn’t see much hope for a revival under the circumstances, those sources say. And he’s unhappy that his friend is unhappy."

Durant and Irving's three-year partnership will come to an end this summer as both players are likely to be traded to different teams. However, the LA Lakers could offer Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in exchange for KD and Irving.

Durant has four years left on his contract with no player-option, which means the Nets can hold out for a satisfactory offer. Meanwhile, Irving is on the trading block after he exercised his player-option worth over $36 million for the upcoming season.

How did the Nets lose Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets acquired Irving and Durant in pursuit of an NBA championship. They had hoped the duo could put them on the fast track to championship contention.

However, after three years, the Nets have only won a single postseason series. The first year's shortcomings were written off due to the superstar duo's injuries. The lack of success over the past two seasons seems inexcusable.

Durant's future with the franchise seems linked to Irving's. KD signed a long-term extension last year, but he doesn't have a player-option in the deal. This means that if the "Slim Reaper" wants to move away from Brooklyn, he will have to be traded.

Irving exercising his player-option seems to be a smokescreen as Kevin Durant requested a trade a day later. The move completely blindsided the organization. The Nets believed that accommodating Irving would appease Durant.

The franchise could now be left with just Ben Simmons when the season starts.

