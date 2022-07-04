NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets patient about finding the right package for Kevin Durant 

NBA rumors suggest the Brooklyn Nets will be patient about trading Kevin Durant. Several teams are willing to unload multiple assets to acquire the two-time Finals MVP.

The Nets will have plenty of offers to consider. However, with four years left on Durant's contract, they have the leverage secure the best package. According to the New York Post's latest report, they want an All-Star caliber player in return. Here's what the report said:

"League personnel who spoke to The Post said Nets general manager Sean Marks — and by default team owner Joe Tsai as well — are adamant about getting back All-Star caliber talent in return for Durant. And with their disgruntled star having four years left on his contract, the Nets are in no rush to deal."

"The Nets obviously can’t get like-for-like value for Durant, or bring an MVP back to Brooklyn.

"But the Nets are aiming high — reportedly eying the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Edwards — so they’ve told opposing GMs to loop third and even fourth teams into the mix to cobble together the pieces they want. So far, league sources have said nothing is imminent, or even at the advanced stage."

The Brooklyn Nets have also informed opposing GMs to get crafty with their packages and involve another team or two to make a deal go through.

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors have the best odds of landing Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors have shown interest in trading for Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, KD prefers a move to the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat. Phoenix currently has the best odds to land Durant. The Toronto Raptors have emerged as the next best suitor.

Whoa. 🤯 DEVELOPING: After being as high as +3500 odds, the Raptors have skyrocketed to +300 on @fliff ’s odds for Kevin Durant’s newest team.Whoa. 🤯 DEVELOPING: After being as high as +3500 odds, the Raptors have skyrocketed to +300 on @fliff’s odds for Kevin Durant’s newest team.Whoa. 🤯 https://t.co/ZQ4jaq6uyB

As per NBA rumors, the Raptors believe they can put together the best package to entice the Brooklyn Nets to trade their MVP. Masai Ujiri has a history of pulling off big trades, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him secure a deal with the Nets to acquire Kevin Durant.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Report: Raptors are interested in trading for Kevin Durant and are “just as involved in a possible KD trade as the Suns & Heat,” via @AdamNBorai Report: Raptors are interested in trading for Kevin Durant and are “just as involved in a possible KD trade as the Suns & Heat,” via @AdamNBorai. https://t.co/LhOLcbLycV

The Raptors have been reluctant to include Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. However, as per the New York Post, league executives believe it's a negotiating ploy by Ujiri and his front office.

"League executives who spoke with The Post said Toronto was not only well-positioned, but confident of being able to put together the best package.

"The Raptors have balked at the notion of putting Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any deal, although those same executives opined that could be a negotiating ploy by savvy Masai Ujiri, who has a history of pulling off huge trades."

Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the league right now. He also has four years left on his current deal. The Nets will be patient about finding the right package for Durant.

