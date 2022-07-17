NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets not satisfied with a package of Sixth Man of the Year winner, draft picks, and ace shooter for Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's trade request sent the NBA into pandomonium. Currently, teams are scurrying to compile a package to acquire his services. The likes of the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat have been touted as KD's preferred destinations.

However, according to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Miami Heat's package for Durant, involving Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro, is not convincing enough to entice the Nets into making this trade. While there will be draft picks involved in this deal, Brooklyn is holding out for an All-Star.

"In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star, and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks," Kurt Helin wrote.

Pat Riley, Miami Heat president of basketball operations, has a history of pulling off high-profile trades. However, a player of this caliber has not been traded in the league since Kawhi Leonard's move from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors.

Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Utah Jazz has also inflated the market. The Jazz received a whole host of picks and a couple of starters for the defensive stalwart.

The Heat are also pursuing Donovan Mitchell as an alternative, but reports suggest the New York Knicks are leading that race.

Can the Heat improve their package for Kevin Durant?

With the Brooklyn Nets wanting an All-Star in return, the Miami Heat will have to include either Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler. If they do, it will, most likely, be the former. However, they can also compile a package that involves Kyle Lowry with Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

While none of them are All-Stars, Herro has the potential to become one after being named the Sixth Man of the Year. Robinson is a sharpshooter, albeit a liability defensively. Lowry is a former All-Star. He brings championship experience after playing a pivotal role for the Toronto Raptors in their 2019 success.

However, the Toronto Raptors could be in play here for Kevin Durant if they can include Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in the deal. A package that involves Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby is possibly the best they can do for Durant. It would be highly unlikely that they would part ways with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

Either way, the Nets hold all the leverage here as Kevin Durant has four more years on his contract with no player-option. This would mean that the only way out of Brooklyn for the Slim Reaper is via a trade.

