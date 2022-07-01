NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets won’t trade Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns if they don’t receive All-Star guard in return

NBA rumors circling Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets have taken a wild U-turn with reports suggesting the former MVP has requested a trade. The Phoenix Suns are one of his preferred landing spots. However, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Nets will not trade Durant to the Suns if they don't receive Devin Booker in return.

Phoenix reportedly offered Booker a four-year supermax extension worth $224 million, so they certainly don't seem to have any intentions of letting go of their franchise cornerstone. They would ideally want to pair Durant with Booker and Chris Paul on the court to bolster their chances of a title win.

Kevin Durant has four years left on his contract without a player option in the final year. The Brooklyn Nets will want a monster package in return, including multiple young All-Stars and a bevy of draft picks in return for their talisman.

The Nets spent most of their resources building a title-contending team around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, Irving's trade value has plummeted as per NBA rumors. Hence, moving Durant on could get them enough resources to start a rebuild after the unsuccessful 'seven-eleven era.'

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant has Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat on his wishlist but Brooklyn Nets want the best possible deal

Kevin Durant could arguably be the biggest star to be traded in several years. The clout created by reports of him requesting a move has sent the NBA world into a frenzy. So one can only imagine the buzz when the Brooklyn Nets find a trade partner.

Durant wishes to join either one of last year's conference leaders, the Miami Heat from the East or the Phoenix Suns from the West. However, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets will be looking for the best possible deal. If the Suns or the Heat fail to come up with a package that the Sean Marks-led front office finds enticing, KD could land elsewhere.

Wojnarowski also stated that there are plenty of suitors that are ready to unload assets in a bid to acquire Durant. Here's what the veteran insider wrote:

"Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant."

Aside from the Heat and the Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are two teams projected to go after Durant. They also have the assets needed to push the deal through.

