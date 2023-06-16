NBA Rumors: Bucks emerge as a surprise suitor for Bradley Beal 

Bradley Beal is the latest big name that is rumored to be available via trade. According to a June 14 report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Washington Wizards will work to find the All-Star wing a new team if they decide to hit the reset button.

Now, according to Dhani Joseph of the New York Post, the Milwaukee Bucks could be the perfect landing spot for Beal.

"For a team in Milwaukee that was a top-10 scoring offense in the regular season, an addition of Beal becomes an intriguing proposition, especially with Jrue Holiday coming off a career year where he averaged 19.3 points per game," Joseph wrote.

"If the Bucks want to infuse more offense into an already-loaded club, they could use Beal as an off-guard that excels in catch-and-shoot situations and as a secondary playmaker alongside Holiday and star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo."

The Milwaukee Bucks crumbled in the 2023 playoffs, getting eliminated by the Miami Heat in the first round - a defeat that cost head coach Mike Budenholzer his job. However, adding a talent like Beal, who would bring floor spacing and tertiary playmaking, could be the pickup that puts Milwaukee back in contention for an NBA Championship next season.

Bradley Beal played in 50 games for the Washington Wizards this season, averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 36.5% from deep.

Unfortunately, the Milwaukee Bucks would need to part ways with multiple contributors to acquire Bradley Beal. That may not be something the front office is willing to do, considering the implications of being a second apron team under the new collective bargaining agreement.

Chandler Parsons wants Bradley Beal in Philadelphia

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons was speaking on a recent episode of FanDuel TV's"Run It Back." He said that the notion of pairing Bradley Beal with Joel Embiid is one the Philadelphia 76ers should seriously explore.

(via @ClutchPointsApp) "I think [Bradley Beal] is a perfect fit for Joel Embiid...I know hes got the long-term deal with [the Wizards], but he doesn't want to go back there."Chandler Parsons wants to see Bradley Beal on the Sixers(via @FanDuelTV "I think [Bradley Beal] is a perfect fit for Joel Embiid...I know hes got the long-term deal with [the Wizards], but he doesn't want to go back there."Chandler Parsons wants to see Bradley Beal on the Sixers 👀(via @FanDuelTV, @ClutchPointsApp) https://t.co/DdymyzoZOv

"I think Brad Beal is one of those players that's so talented," Parsons said. "He's just been in a sh*tty situation for his entire career. I think he is a perfect fit for Joel Embiid. I think he's a great guy. He's a Florida Gator.

"I know Joel Embiid and Brad Beal are friends. They both train with Drew Hanlen in the summer, maybe there's something there. He's slightly younger than James Harden."

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently waiting on James Harden to make a decision regarding his future with the franchise. As such, the Sixers will be unlikely to test the waters on a potential Bradley Beal trade until James Harden makes his final decision.

This past season, the duo of Harden and Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to the second round of the playoffs, where they ultimately lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7.

With Nick Nurse being hired as the new head coach, James Harden may choose to remain with the Sixers for the upcoming season. This would almost certainly rule Philadelphia out of the running for Bradley Beal.

