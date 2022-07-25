NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets considering reunion with 4x All-Star

The Charlotte Hornets are looking for point-guard depth to consolidate LaMelo Ball's position. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Hornets are currently eyeing former franchise star, Kemba Walker. During "Shams Cam," he said:

"Sources tell me that the Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker among other point-guards in the free-agent marketplace."

Charania also alluded to the Hornets bringing back two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas. Thomas signed a minimum contract worth $276,039 with the Hornets in 2021 and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Charania continued:

"The team is also interested in the potential resignining of Isaiah Thomas who had strong play last season and emerged as a positive locker-room leader in Charlotte."

Charania also alluded to the ongoing Miles Bridges case. He believes the situation is why the Hornets are being patient in their roster moves. He continued:

"The Hornets have a potential need for another reserve point-guard and are expected to be patient in their roster moves as the team awaits the legal process of restricted free-agent Miles Bridges from felony charges for domestic violence and child abuse."

The Charlotte Hornets with Kemba Walker have the potential to be competitive next season

Even with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, the Hornets lack depth at the point guard position.

The Charlotte Hornets' positional spending reflects this situation. They've spent 19.80% of their cap space on point guards compared to 46.67% on forwards.

Terry Rozier's four-year, $96 million contract takes up most of the cap space allotted to guards. However, the addition of Kemba Walker could give Ball a unique role, making the Hornets an extremely potent small ball team.

The Hornets could start a three-guard lineup with Ball as a small forward, Rozier as a shooting guard and Walker as the point guard.

These three would create driving lanes with above-average shooting, allowing for lob passes.

The lurking issue with a three-guard lineup comes down to defense. The backcourt is small, and Ball is yet to develop into an elite defender.

