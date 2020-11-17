NBA Rumors: Chris Broussard urges Giannis Antetokoumpo to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks only if their title aspirations match

The Milwaukee Bucks have been been one of the first teams in the NBA to improve their roster for the new season. Partly, they have done this to retain the services of their league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA Rumors coming out of Milwaukee have noted the fact that Giannis is yet to sign a new contract with the Bucks and may be looking for a change.

In this article we will look at what NBA analyst Chris Broussard had to say on the topic and we will give an update on the latest contract negotiations involving Jabari Parker and James Ennis.

NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo still undecided on future in Milwaukee

Several NBA Rumors have linked Giannis Antetokounmpo with a move out of Milwaukee, even with the Bucks' attempts to appease their big man. The reigning two-time MVP of the league has stated that he wants to stay loyal to the team who picked him up when he was just 19. However, despite their hype, the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to make a serious impact in the playoffs in the last few seasons, hence the NBA Rumors linking the Greek with a trade.

Bucks got better with these deals, but if I’m Giannis I’m still keeping my options open! https://t.co/Qo0YhNawIx — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) November 17, 2020

Late last night in America, it appeared that Giannis' demands that the Bucks front office be serious about a Championship had been met. In two mega trade deals, Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic were secured for the new season as high-quality support for Antetokounmpo.

Nevertheless, Chris Broussard gave a warning to Giannis on 'First Things First' when discussing whether the Center would sign a new deal:

"If he really wants to be there and he's happy, then by all means sign... But if there is an inkling of doubt in Giannis' mind, then don't sign."

NBA Rumors will continue to circulate the possibility that Giannis may move out of Milwaukee because of his stature in the game. The Bucks will feel that they have done what they can to help their star player and may yet remain active in the market. However, as the MVP of the league and a player that every team would want, Giannis will be wary of penning a contract that sees him stay. There could be a greater potential for a ring elsewhere.

NBA Rumors: Updates given on Jabari Parker and James Ennis' contracts

As the NBA's Free Agency period approaches, several players are still deciding whether to take their player option or join the market. In the latest NBA Rumors, there have been updates on the futures of Jabari Parker and James Ennis.

Jabari Parker has been criticized throughout his time in the league despite joining the Milwaukee Bucks as one of the most promising prospects. Unfortunately, the Sacramento Kings forward has been hampered with injuries, therefore the criticism may be unwarranted.

Parker, with limited games, has averaged almost 15 points and 6 rebounds in his young NBA career. An update on his contract in NBA Rumors has suggested that Parker will take his $6.5 million player option and remain in Sacramento. The Kings will inevitably have been happy to retain Parker as they traded Bogdanovic to the Bucks.

Kings forward Jabari Parker will exercise his $6.5 million option for the 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

Over in Orlando and the story is different. The latest NBA Rumors coming out of the Magic have suggested that James Ennis will not be staying on in Florida, instead opting out of his $2.1 million contract in search of a better deal on the market.

Magic swingman James Ennis will decline his $2.1M player option and become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

Ennis was predominantly a role player for both the 76ers and the Magic last season, averaging 6.6 points and 3 rebounds. Ennis has bounced around the league and will be hoping for a more permanent stay at a side where he can develop his game and become a more active bench option.