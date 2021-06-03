NBA Rumors: Chris Paul intends to decline player option in the upcoming offseason; hopes to sign a multi-year deal 

Veteran Chris Paul is inclined towards securing a multi-year deal in the offseason and is likely to decline the $44 million player option to make that possible as per the latest NBA rumors.

Paul has had a terrific season with the Phoenix Suns and has led them to the second-best record (51-21) in the NBA this campaign. The Suns finished as the second-seed in the West and made their first playoff appearance in a decade. They currently lead the defending champions LA Lakers 3-2 in their first-round series matchup and are just one win away from advancing to the next round.

NBA Rumors: Exploring why the Phoenix Suns should look to keep Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been a terrific leader for the young Phoenix Suns squad.

Chris Paul averaged 16.4 points and a career-best 8.9 assists per game during the regular-season campaign. As per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Paul is now aiming to secure a multi-year deal, according to several sources. Here's what the full report said:

"Paul has a $44.4 million player option, which according to several sources, he intends to decline with hopes of inking a new multiyear deal (perhaps in the $100 million range over three seasons). It’s unclear if his recent shoulder injury changes his plans. Gordon Hayward, who has battled more severe injuries than Paul, made a similar decision this past offseason, opting out of his final year with the Boston Celtics to sign a four-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets.”

The Phoenix Suns team is still young and will need Chris Paul around to guide them for the next few years at least. As seen during the playoffs, the Suns struggled to cope with the LA Lakers, with Paul not at 100% in Games 2 and 3 because of a shoulder injury.

However, the Suns recorded an emphatic win in Game 4 of the series, with Chris Paul looking much more comfortable with regards to his injury. He scored a team-high 18 points and provided nine assists in the 100-93 win. It was a clear indication that Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and the rest of the group still need a leader like Paul on the team for them to explore their full potential.

If the Suns do want to continue to compete and grow, they must offer Chris Paul a multi-year deal until players like Booker and Ayton fully develop into great leaders themselves.

