NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers eyeing Doug McDermott in free agency 

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated NBA rumors of late, with the latest reports suggesting they are among teams interested in acquiring Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to speed up their rebuilding process, for which they will need a veteran presence that can produce goods at high efficiency. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Doug McDermott is one player the Cavs will consider acquiring in free agency.

He said:

"The Cavs simply need a few more capable rotation players. The roster needs a better balance of youth and experience. Pacers swingman Doug McDermott will get consideration."

Doug McDermott had a career-best season with the Indiana Pacers last season. NBA rumors suggest they are expected to make a push to re-sign him, while multiple other teams have also shown interest.

NBA Rumors: How can Doug McDermott help Cleveland Cavaliers

Doug McDermott 20 of the Indiana Pacers shots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Doug McDermott had a terrific season for the Pacers last season and is entering 2021 NBA Free Agency as an unrestricted free agent. Multiple teams have shown interest in him as per NBA rumors, and a major reason behind that has been his shooting.

Doug McDermott and the Pacers are feeling it early 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7XORmX9inL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2021

McDermott had a career-best season with the Pacers in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 53.2% from the floor (all career-highs). Over the last two league campaigns, he has shot 41.1% from the 3-point line.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shot only 10 threes per game on average, the second-worst record in the league during the 2020-21 NBA season. They also need more production off the bench, and McDermott could provide them with exactly that.

Doug McDermott is on fire early 🔥



He's got 4 3PM already! pic.twitter.com/v6ZDNfJD1e — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 18, 2021

With the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Love's future, adding a player of Doug McDermott's quality seems like a sensible proposition for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He could also slot into a starting role alongside Darius Garland, with Collin Sexton expected to be traded away this summer.

McDermott started 29 of the 66 games for the Pacers last season, so it won't be a new experience for him as such if he is asked to take up a starting role for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

