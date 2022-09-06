NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers undecided on former Brooklyn Nets swingman's future

The Cleveland Cavaliers reinforced majorly with the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell via trade with the Utah Jazz. However, this has resulted in casualties, with Collin Sexton being one. Caris LeVert could possibly be the next.

According to reporter Chris Fedor, the possibility of letting LeVert walk for free next summer is becoming a real possibility. Fedor believes with the acquisition of Mitchell, the Cavs will not be looking to pay LeVert big money when he hits free agency in 2023.

Fedor wrote that Cleveland's in no rush to sign an extension with LeVert. Ultimately, it's going to be tough to get a deal as the team believes LeVert is going to want too much. With Mitchell on the team, there's also no clarity on LeVert's role.

However, Fedor said that Cleveland will try to resign him on a team-friendly deal. But it seems very unlikely at the moment.

LeVert's current contract expires in 2023 as he signed a three-year $52.5 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets in 2020. He was subsequently traded to the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavaliers shook things up by acquiring Mitchell. Sexton went from being a restricted free agent to getting traded to the Jazz alongside Lauri Markkanen and others. LeVert seems to be another unfortunate casualty in all of this as well.

Should the Cleveland Cavaliers resign Caris LeVert?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland on their backcourt. This means that Caris LeVert will most likely have to play as a forward or come off the bench. The latter would seem most appealing to the franchise as he could bring an offensive punch with the second unit.

Last season, LeVert averaged 13.6 points on 43.5% shooting, including 31.3% from the 3-point line. He needs to improve his perimeter shooting to become a truly elite level scorer in today's NBA.

LeVert has immense upside, and the Cavaliers should try and keep him if possible on a team-friendly deal. If they can extend him to a deal similar to his current, Cleveland will be well off keeping him.

Mitchell's acquisition has made the Cavaliers legit contenders in the East. Garland and Mitchell are bound to be one of the best backcourts in the league. They also have Evan Mobley, who was selected to the 2022 All-Rookie first team, and All-Star center Jarrett Allen on their roster.

