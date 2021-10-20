NBA Rumors: Collin Sexton wanted a $100 million extension from Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has been an integral piece in the Cleveland Cavaliers puzzle, consistently improving his scoring as the years progressed while forming a dynamic backcourt duo with Darius Garland. However, there is trouble in paradise as the Cavs failed to see eye to eye with their young guard on a contract extension as per NBA rumors.

Sexton is a dynamic three-level scorer with limitations in playmaking and defense. However, he has shown improvement in the two departments while also giving us flashes of his true potential during the 2020-21 season where he averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Collin Sexton's improvement and readiness to take the next jump along with the Cavs management's willingness to build a team around him and Garland made his max contract extension a no-brainer for both sides. However, the Cavs management failed to reach an agreement with Sexton's representatives prior to the deadline.

As per reports by Right Down Euclid's Evan Dammarell, both sides went back and forth to keep Sexton long-term in Cleveland but were unable to reach an agreement prior to the deadline. Dammarell reported:

"What made Sexton and his camp ultimately decline Cleveland's offer was the amount of money guaranteed to him. According to sources familiar with their thought process, Sexton was hoping to sign a four-year, $100 million extension with the Cavaliers. Those same sources said both sides went back and forth over terms to keep Sexton in Cleveland long-term but nothing could come to fruition and eventually, the deadline passed."

Both the Cavs and Collin Sexton will hope the contract situation gets resolved soon as they embark on what could be a crucial season for both.

Can Collin Sexton take the next leap and have a career year?

Collin Sexton driving into the paint against the Boston Celtics

Collin Sexton has consistently upped his game since his rookie season and has shown improvement all across the board. The guard is all set to embark on his fourth season with the Cavs with the aim of taking the next leap and putting his name in contention for his first NBA All-Star appearance.

That would be a huge leap but it is not unlikely considering his talent and his willingness to put his head down and work to get to where he needs to get to. Sexton has the ability to be one of the best scoring guards in the league someday but will have to put in tremendous work to improve his defensive inefficiencies and substandard playmaking.

With a huge contract extension in the pipeline, Collin Sexton will be itching to get back on the court and get rid of the doubts management has about him.

