NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks expected to pursue Norman Powell in free agency

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to form a contending team around talisman Luka Doncic, with the latest NBA rumors suggesting Norman Powell is on their radar.

Powell had a breakout campaign with the Toronto Raptors before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline during the 2020-21 NBA season. He averaged a career-best 19.6 points with Toronto, shooting 43.9% from deep on 6.4 attempts per game.

NORMAN POWELL WITH A DEEP THREE 😱



This game. pic.twitter.com/miTLRD6bpo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks are in the market for sharpshooters and scorers who can take pressure off their star player Luka Doncic and are hoping to make a deep playoff run next season. According to Ross of Legion Hoops, a league source has confirmed the Mavericks' interest in signing Norman Powell. Here's what the report said:

"Norman Powell is expected to have a ton of teams interested in him if he decides to opt out of his player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Mavericks are one of them, per league source."

As mentioned in the report, Powell will only be available in free agency if he declines his player option and does not continue with the Portland Trail Blazers. The other possibility of him switching teams this offseason could be via a sign-and-trade deal.

NBA Rumors: Exploring Norman Powell's fit with the Dallas Mavericks

Norman Powell

Norman Powell could be the Dallas Mavericks' backup option if they do not reach an agreement with their own free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. this summer. Powell could be a better option for them, considering he is a superior perimeter defender and can provide consistency on the scoring front.

The Dallas Mavericks need more shooters around Luka Doncic for next season, and Powell could provide just that. He had a decent run during the playoffs as well, averaging 17 points per game on 50% shooting from the floor.

Norman Powell is going off in Game 4 😤



He's got 29 PTS on 11-of-13 shooting pic.twitter.com/FzBpqWdHrw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2021

For Norman Powell personally, it could be a great opportunity to play as a secondary scoring option behind Doncic and flourish on a relatively younger Dallas Mavericks roster. The Portland Trail Blazers and Raptors both viewed Powell as a role player, which could have limited him from reaching his optimum potential.

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of decisions to make this summer and will need to have a decent amount of cap space available if they are to sign Norman Powell in free agency. They will have to try to get Kristaps Porzingis' salary off their books and may reconsider bringing Tim Hardaway Jr. if they do eventually sign Powell.

