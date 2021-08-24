NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks plan to add Jared Dudley to their coaching staff

According to Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks are planning to bring Jared Dudley to their coaching staff in a prominent role.

It was reported earlier that the LA Lakers are not keen on bringing back Dudley for another year, and it looks like Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is keen on adding him to his coaching staff.

With the Lakers no longer expected to bring him back as a player, as @ChrisBHaynes reported last week, Dallas has pursued Dudley to begin his coaching career in a prominent role on Jason Kidd’s staff.



Kidd and Dudley, of course, worked together in L.A. for the past two seasons. https://t.co/YmC5NevbFd — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 24, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks have made notable additions to both their coaching staff this offseason, and Dudley is probably going to be the latest addition.

The Dallas Mavericks need to improve their roster ahead of the 2021-22 season

Australia v Slovenia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 15

The Dallas Mavericks have been relatively quiet this offseason, bringing in only Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown. Bullock came on a three-year deal, while Brown will be joining the Mavericks on a two-year contract.

The Dallas Mavericks have failed to provide star point guard Luka Doncic with much help, who is on the brink of going into the new campaign without a secondary star.

The Dallas Mavericks expect Kristaps Porzingis to fill that role, but the Latvian forward has had a disappointing stint with the 2011 champions so far.

He averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and one assist during the regular season, but flopped in the postseason as the Dallas Mavericks succumbed to a seven-game loss to the LA Clippers.

Hence, the Dallas Mavericks sincerely need to look into signing another superstar who can complement Doncic well.

The Mavs recently signed the Slovenian sensation to a multi-year rookie extension, and it would only make sense for the franchise to provide him with some help.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

The Dallas Mavericks have been getting knocked out of the first round of the playoffs for two seasons running.

Their disappointing performance in the playoffs prompted the Mavericks to part ways with long-time head coach Rick Carlisle and front office executive Donnie Nelson, hiring LA Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd in the former's place.

Jared Dudley is an experienced head who will bring in much-needed level headedness to this Dallas Mavericks unit.

Dudley is known for his locker room presence, and that was one of the major reasons why the LA Lakers had the former Phoenix Suns star on their roster.

Also Read: "He has no business being insulted about Kevin Durant" Stephen A Smith criticizes LeBron James' reaction to ESPN's best player poll

Edited by Arjun Panchadar