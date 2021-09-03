NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks worked out 3 free agents including Isaiah Thomas

Recent NBA Rumors claim that the Dallas Mavericks want to surround Luka Doncic with talented veterans who are looking to make a comeback in the league. As the drama of the NBA free agency settles, the list of players that are available begins to dwindle.

As per Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Mavericks could potentially sign veteran guards Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson, and/or Monta Ellis after holding a workout session with them.

Free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis worked out for the Dallas Mavericks today, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Thomas appeared to be in great shape, sources say, as he works to make an NBA return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

Thomas last played for the New Orleans Pelicans. He was signed to a 10-day contract with the team but barely saw any game time.

Meanwhile, Stephenson has been out of the league for over two years and has been playing in China's professional league.

Ellis has been away from the league the longest out of the three players. However, he had a great career during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Rumors: Does signing Isaiah Thomas help the Dallas Mavericks?

Isaiah Thomas shoots over Tristan Thompson during a Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics match

After playing at an All-Star level with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas' descent was rapid. Plagued by injury, he would find himself struggling to get a spot on an NBA team.

With claims that he has made a full recovery, Thomas' recent highlights playing in various basketball leagues have caught the eye of people everywhere.

Isaiah Thomas is a scoring point guard. If claims regarding his health concerns are to be believed, he could prove to be a valuable acquisition for any team looking for a scoring boost.

With the Dallas Mavericks looking to support Luka Doncic on the playmaking front, Isaiah Thomas does not seem like a good fit. Thomas has little to offer in terms of playmaking ability. For all his scoring potential, and this is assuming his return to form, he is still a defensive liability.

As for Monta Ellis, the primary concern is how long he's been out of the league. He last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2016, during which he averaged 8.5 points and 3.2 assists per 27 minutes. These numbers aren't enough to inspire any real hope in the Dallas Mavericks front office.

Lance Stephenson, on the other hand, has been putting up some great numbers in China. He has shown that he has the ability to score and dish out the odd, flashy dime. His on-court antics also make him a favorite with franchise fanbases. However, his inconsistency on the court makes him an unreliable asset for a team looking to make a deep run in the playoffs.

With an unknown future regarding how the team will shape up, the Dallas Mavericks front office may have to look elsewhere for talent to support Luka Doncic.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh