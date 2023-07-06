NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard gains interest from Boston Celtics 

Only a few days have passed since Damian Lillard requested a trade, and many teams have already expressed interest in acquiring him. Recently, according to reports, the Philadelphia 76ers could try to acquire him in exchange for Tyrese Maxey. Now, reports suggest that the Boston Celtics join the fray for Lillard.

According to Ramona Shelburne, the Celtics have expressed interest in Lillard. Given how dominant Boston has been in the East the past several years, they have the assets to make this trade possible. If Lillard ends up bleeding green next season, Boston might be able to return to the NBA Finals next year.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops REPORT: The Celtics have expressed interest in Damian Lillard and have the assets to get it done, per @ramonashelburne REPORT: The Celtics have expressed interest in Damian Lillard and have the assets to get it done, per @ramonashelburne 👀 https://t.co/AzRSl9D3uU

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where could Damian Lillard end up this offseason?

Damian Lillard

Ever since Damian Lillard requested a trade, many teams have expressed interest in acquiring the Portland Trail Blazers superstar. Teams like the LA Clippers, Miami Heat, LA Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves have all reached out to the Blazers. The Boston Celtics are now a part of the race to whoever gets Lillard.

The level of seriousness the Celtics hold in their pursuit of Lillard remains uncertain. Reports suggest that the Heat are the frontrunners to acquire Lillard, with the player expressing a preference for Miami.

Should Boston pursue the trade, they would need to offload over $40 million in salary to accommodate Lillard's hefty $45.6 million cap hit for the 2023-24 season. This would require parting ways with multiple rotation players.

MassLive's Brian Robb proposed a scenario involving the trade of Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet and draft picks to Portland or considering a trade involving their All-Star wing, Jaylen Brown.

The latter seems improbable though considering that Brown is younger and is an All-Star in his own right. Also, Williams was reportedly dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal on Wednesday.

Earlier this offseason, Brad Stevens, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, made a notable transaction by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis through a three-team trade that included Marcus Smart being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies.

If the Celtics would be able to add Damian Lillard, it would be an even more substantial move. Although the chances of a deal seem slim, the fact that the Celtics have expressed interest in Lillard demonstrates their ongoing commitment to enhancing their team.

Poll : 0 votes