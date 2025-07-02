NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard linked to Miami Heat after being waived by Milwaukee

One of the most shocking news of free agency was the Milwaukee Bucks waiving Damian Lillard despite having two more years in his expensive contract. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Miami Heat are interested in Lillard, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

Ad

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Heat are expected to pursue Lillard in free agency once he clears waivers. Miami was his preferred destination two years ago before the Bucks pulled the trigger and paired him with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Reynolds added that the Heat will not be the only team to have interest in the nine-time NBA All-Star. He didn't mention specific teams, but he pointed out that Lillard holds the card on where he wants to play next. He's expected to miss the entirety of next season, but will be on a much cheaper contract.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to waive Damian Lillard to save cap space, agreeing to a historic stretch provision. Lillard was set to earn $113 million in the final two years of his contract, which was stretched to $22.5 million per year for the next five years.

It's not a bad deal for Lillard, who can sign with any team he wants to play next and still earn from his Bucks contract. Due to the move, Milwaukee's front office freed up cap space, and they made some moves, such as bringing back Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr.

Ad

However, the bigger move was prying Myles Turner away from Indiana by signing him to a four-year, $107 million contract. Turner replaces Brook Lopez, who joined the LA Clippers on a two-year deal.

Damian Lillard reacts to getting waived by Milwaukee

Damian Lillard reacts to getting waived by Milwaukee. (Photo: IMAGN)

While it was shocking to see the Milwaukee Bucks waive an all-time great in Damian Lillard, it was probably the right move to remain competitive and flexible. They now have a solid team around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was reportedly upset by the Lillard decision.

Ad

Nevertheless, the NBA 75 member is moving on after dropping his latest post on Instagram. Lillard shared an image of himself leaving an establishment, while dropping two hashtags: #ToBeContinued and #LillardUniversity.

As mentioned earlier, Lillard holds the key to his future and can choose any team he wants in free agency. He'll likely pick a franchise that would welcome him with open arms and support him throughout his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More