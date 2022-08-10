NBA Rumors: Darvin Ham planning to run LA Lakers offense through 4x All-NBA selection

Recent rumors coming out of the LA Lakers locker room may see superstar big man Anthony Davis in a more dominant position next season. As new head coach Darvin Ham presented his outlook for the team going forward, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes also reported on Ham's vision for Davis.

Anthony Davis has been a critical element in determining how successful the LA Lakers have been. After playing a vital role in leading the side to the title alongside LeBron James in his first season, Davis established himself as one of the best in the league.

Unfortunately, injury issues, among other problems, barred Davis from being the force he was capable of being on a regular basis.

With major personnel changes in the LA Lakers' coaching staff, the side is also expected to see a change in their offensive identity. As reported by Chris Haynes in his recent article, head coach Darvin Ham supposedly intends to run the Lakers' offense through Davis.

The discussion itself took place during an hour-long meeting between Ham and Lakers talisman LeBron James. Considering that he has been the primary offensive force for the side during his tenure, James being on board with the change is vital to the plan.

Davis has been built-up as the heir to the LA Lakers' dynasty as the curtain comes down on James' career. The 29-year-old big man will undoubtedly need to take on a bigger role as he compensates for an aging James.

Can Anthony Davis take over as the anchor for the LA Lakers?

As mentioned earlier, Anthony Davis has been on display as the next franchise player for the Lakers since their title in 2020. Unfortunately, by way of injury, Davis has practically been a non-factor over the last two seasons.

With first-year head coach Darvin Ham coming in, drastic changes were in order. While shifting the focus of their offense to Davis isn't a drastic move, it does place a lot more emphasis on the faith Ham has in the superstar.

Haynes mentioned in his article that the team has been assured of Davis' workouts in the offseason and that he will be in better shape to avoid injuries. By making the big man the focus of the offense, Ham also intends to take some of the offensive load off of LeBron James, which would be beneficial in the long run.

The Purple and Gold had a miserable outing last season. With internal strife and chemistry issues dismantling the team, the side were additionally plagued by injuries sustained by their superstars.

While there is a positive outlook towards Davis' health and the manner in which he has worked in his game, there is valid skepticism as well.

With James also reportedly hosting a minicamp to ensure early development of rapport, the LA Lakers will be hoping for some positive results in the new season.

