NBA Rumors: Deandre Ayton and his shared agent with Luka Doncic pushed for buyout from Blazers 

It seems that Deandre Ayton and his agent, Bill Duffy, who is also the agent of Luka Doncic, are in talks with the Portland Trail Blazers regarding a buyout. Ayton still has one year remaining in his contract and is expected to make $35.6 million if he remains in Portland.

However, it appears that both parties are ready to move on from each other, given how neither has benefited from the other.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Ayton is looking to play for a winning team. Looking at Portland's last couple of seasons with Ayton as their star center, they've never made it to the playoffs and have come nowhere close to competing in the Play-In Tournament.

"(DeAndre) Ayton, who turns 27 next month, had $35.6 million left in his contract, which was set to expire next summer," Charania reported. "Ayton and his representatives approached the Blazers about a buyout and Ayton wanting to play in a winning situation."

While the chances of the buyout coming to fruition are high, it's unclear which teams will be interested in acquiring Ayton. The Blazers big man has a long history of injury problems. While he may be a reliable asset on the floor, his lack of consistency in playing games may be a liability for whoever decides to sign him during free agency starting this July 1.

Lakers to consider signing DeAndre Ayton

With the NBA free agency right around the corner, teams are preparing their budgets to see who they can add to their team. One team that many are looking at is the LA Lakers.

Since Anthony Davis was swapped for Luka Doncic, the Lakers have lacked the presence of a big man, which proved to be a detrimental factor in their failure last season.

However, with Deandre Ayton on the horizon of becoming a free agent this year through a potential buyout, the Lakers may want to take a look at the big man. Ayton was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He also helped Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns make a finals appearance and won the 2021 Western Conference Finals MVP award.

With LeBron James exercising his player option and Luka Doncic as the new face of the franchise, Ayton's entry to LA next season might be the perfect timing.

