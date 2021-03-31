NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins discussing a 10-day contract with LA Clippers

DeMarcus Cousins has been looking for a new destination since being waived by the Houston Rockets and the latest NBA rumors suggest that he's headed to the LA Clippers. Injuries have derailed the four-time All-Star's career, but he isn't entirely washed yet.

DeMarcus Cousins could be getting another chance to salvage his NBA career. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers are engaged in discussions with the 30-year-old to sign him to a 10-day contract.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins and the Clippers are discussing a 10-day contract, but no decision is expected until next week, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 31, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins was waived by the Houston Rockets back in February. He'll have to clear the league's health and safety protocols before signing with the LA Clippers. In any case, Cousins will get another opportunity to play for a franchise in Los Angeles – he had signed with the LA Lakers in 2019-20 but was let go following an injury.

NBA Rumors: What does this mean for the LA Clippers and DeMarcus Cousins?

Serge Ibaka has been injury prone this season

The LA Clippers are missing several players due to injuries right now, including offseason acquisition Serge Ibaka. Ibaka has missed nine straight games with a back injury and continues to remain sidelined. Ivica Zubac has thrived in his absence but the LA Clippers do need some reinforcements. They also have two roster spots available to make the needed signings in the buyout market.

This is where DeMarcus Cousins comes in. Cousins averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 25 appearances for the Houston Rockets. He's not the same brute force offensively, but Boogie was definitely comfortable guarding big men underneath the basket. He'll be asked to play backup minutes to both Ibaka and Zubac.

Clippers want a third center behind Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka and have been talking with Cousins on fulfilling that role on a 10-day. https://t.co/VcGEMnprLw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 31, 2021

It'll be interesting to see how comfortable DeMarcus Cousins is coming off the bench. He's unlikely to be making any starts for the LA Clippers and there were reports of him being unhappy about featuring in the second unit in H-Town. If Cousins buys into the role that he's offered, he could be the X-factor for Kawhi Leonard and company.