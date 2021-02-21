NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins and Houston Rockets set to part ways; LA Lakers eyeing big man

Recent NBA rumors indicate that DeMarcus Cousins and the Houston Rockets are all set to part ways to allow the big man to pursue other opportunities. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Rockets have decided to go in another direction, one that doesn’t include Cousins.

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in coming days, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston wants to go smaller, younger in frontcourt when Christian Wood returns and this allows Cousins to find an opportunity elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021

Cousins has showed he’s healthy and impactful this season. He’s averaged 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 games. Sources have expressed positive feedback about Cousins’ professionalism and play during his time in Houston. https://t.co/jWLQpXsrwS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins is playing backup to center Christian Wood who is currently nursing a right ankle injury. As soon as Wood comes back, expect the former Golden State Warriors man to be a hot commodity as the Houston Rockets will be fielding in calls from just about every title contender including perhaps the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers. NBA rumors will certainly blow up in the coming weeks.

Averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds a game in 25 outings this campaign, DeMarcus Cousins has played valuable minutes for the Rockets especially when Wood has been sidelined. The 30-year-old has proven that he is still one of the better big men in the game whenever he received enough playing time.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers interested in acquiring DeMarcus Cousins

In related NBA rumors, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has reported that the defending champion LA Lakers are going to be among the top suitors for DeMarcus Cousins.

Sources: The Lakers will be among the teams to pursue DeMarcus Cousins.



The market will be limited for Cousins, sources say. He has struggled this year after returning from multiple major injuries. But for LA or any team in need of big man depth, few options bring higher upside. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 20, 2021

Big Demarcus showed me enough when he got extended minutes that’s he cable of being a 20-10 guy. I don’t know what happened with the situation in Houston but with Anthony Davis sidelined it might be wise for the Lakers to pick him up! Just saying tho... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 20, 2021

The Lakers had the former All-Star on their roster last season before he was released. An ACL injury kept Cousins from appearing in a single game for the LA Lakers and this could be an opportunity for the two sides to renew their acquaintance.

DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Houston Rockets talks with John Wall, on the bench tonight due to injury, during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 08, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The calf strain and Achilles injury that Anthony Davis sustained in last Sunday’s match with the Denver Nuggets has severely limited the Lakers’ options at the center position. Davis is expected to be out until around the first week or two of March.

If the LA Lakers sign DeMarcus Cousins, this would help shore up one of their weaker positions and give them insurance in case any of their big men end up sidelined with an injury or be out due to COVID-19 protocols.

