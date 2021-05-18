NBA Rumors: Dennis Schröder expects to be paid like a top-tier point guard even if it means leaving LA Lakers in the upcoming free-agency 

Dennis Schröder has proved to be an excellent addition to the LA Lakers starting lineup this year. However, the German point guard will become a free agent after the playoffs and, according to the latest NBA Rumors, may end up playing elsewhere next season.

Having been a pivotal part of the LA Lakers while the team was hampered with injuries, the latest reports suggest that Schröder believes he is worthy of a huge payday. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote about the issue on Monday:

"Multiple league executives who have overlapped with Schröder told B/R they believe the ball-handler is looking to be paid like a top-tier point guard, and his role in Los Angeles may not satisfy his interest in being the leading playmaker for a marquee franchise."

This could lead to a very intriguing offseason for the LA Lakers and the 27-year-old.

New York Knicks could pursue Dennis Schröder in free agency

Dennis Schroder and the LA Lakers have a lot to discuss regarding his contract.

Dennis Schröder was crucial to the LA Lakers during the regular season, particularly while leaders LeBron James and Anthony Davis were sidelined. Without the two stars, Schöder led the team in points (16.8), assists (7.4) and steals (1.6). All of which were figures considerably above his season average.

Both Dennis Schröder and the LA Lakers have gone back and forth on the issue of a new contract this year. Schröder has stated that he wants to stay with the franchise but that any new deal needs to be fair and representative of what he provides to the team. Meanwhile, there were also reports back in March that he turned down an $84m, four-year extension, which led the Lakers to enquire about Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline.

Incredible hustle play from Dennis Schroder!



Talk about putting your body on the line 😤 pic.twitter.com/mOQZx9Nsl7 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 20, 2021

According to Fischer, the New York Knicks could provide the deal Dennis Schröder wants in free agency. They have a vacancy in their starting lineup at point guard, and the German offers the perfect fit for Tom Thibodeau's stiff defensive structure.

However, if the LA Lakers want to keep him, they will have to increase their previous proposal. Schröder was integral to the franchise holding the best defensive efficiency this year and had the second-most effective offensive year of his career.

The player pool for a two-way point guard who can also score over 15 points a night is tiny. Therefore, the Lakers will consider their options thoroughly, mainly because LeBron James will give up more responsibilities in his last few seasons.

The LA Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in what will be the first test for Dennis Schröder and his ability to step up in the big moments. A poor performance in the postseason could tank his stock, while a solid showing will certainly interest several suitors.