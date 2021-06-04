NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder hints at re-signing with the LA Lakers amid Miami Heat links 

The latest NBA rumors suggest that Dennis Schroder could return to play for the LA Lakers next season. The LakeShow saw their 2020-21 campaign come to an end after the Phoenix Suns handed them a 4-2 first-round series loss on Thursday night in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

As per ESPN, Dennis Schroder has already declined two previous offers by the LA Lakers this season. The first one was a 2-year $34 million extension, the most the Lakers could offer him at the time. The next offer was more lucrative, with Schroder being offered a 4-year $84 million extension. As a result, he will be heading towards free agency this summer.

Nonetheless, in a post-game interview after the LA Lakers' first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Dennis Schroder hinted that he would like to be a part of the franchise next season as well. Here's what he said:

“I’m going to work my a** off to come back here and give everything because we owe the fans more. I’m going to work my a** off this summer, come back and be me … I want to be here and win a championship."

Dennis Schroder was terrific during the regular season and was the LA Lakers' most reliable player in the absence of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who missed out on a large chunk of games this season due to injuries. Schroder averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists on 43.7% field goal shooting.

Dennis Schroder: “You got to go through the bulls—- to get to the good s—-.” He says he plans to return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 4, 2021

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat among teams targeting LA Lakers' Dennis Schroder this offseason

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action

Dennis Schroder's performances saw multiple teams keep tabs on his situation with the LA Lakers after he declined the $84 million contract extension in March. The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls were reportedly two teams interested in his services as per NBA rumors.

As per Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, the Miami Heat are the latest to have shown interest in the point guard. Here's what one of the NBA executives said to Massey and his team:

“I’ve been hearing a ton of (Dennis) Schroder to New York talks, but I’m not sold that will end up happening. Miami is another team to keep a close eye on. They are going to want an upgrade in the back-court and Schroder seems like a perfect fit if the two sides can agree on price.”

The Miami Heat were also knocked out in the first round after being swept 0-4 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They are in search of offensive reinforcements, and considering how well Dennis Schroder played in the regular season for the LA Lakers, he could be a great fit in Miami.

However, with Dennis Schroder hinting he wants to stay with the LA Lakers, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds and where he ends up next season.

