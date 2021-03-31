NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder rejects $84 million contract extension with the LA Lakers 

Dennis Schroder's addition to the LA Lakers has been one of their best off-season moves before the start of this campaign. Unsurprisingly, the defending champions are keen on keeping the German point guard in their roster.

However, as per Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Schroder has reportedly declined the LA Lakers' four-year contract extension offer, which is worth $84 million.

Dennis Schröder reportedly turned down a contract extension from the Lakers for four years, $84 million, the most the team is allowed to offer prior to this summer.



All signs are pointing towards him testing unrestricted free agency this offseason. https://t.co/SnjsMS0vVK pic.twitter.com/CirMBa5mxC — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) March 30, 2021

Dennis Schroder's LA Lakers stint could come to an end this season

Dennis Schroder (left) has supported LeBron James (right) well in the absence of Anthony Davis.

Dennis Schroder exceeded everyone's expectations at the LA Lakers this season, which has added to his value over the last few months.

He is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this campaign, taking a significant amount of pressure off the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With the star duo recently out injured, Schroder has been leading the charge for Frank Vogel's side. He even led them with a match-winning performance of 24 points, six assists and five rebounds in their recent 96-93 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Straight up hustle play. pic.twitter.com/OjuKltwpSz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 29, 2021

If Dennis Schroder does end up leaving the LA Lakers at the end of the season, it would indeed be a big blow to the side. They were really looking forward to having him for the next four years, at least, which would have kept them relevant in the championship race during this period.

However, it is still unclear why Dennis Schroder does not want to extend his run with the defending champion s despite being offered the kind of contract he was looking for.

Here is what Windhorst had to say about the same on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast:

"Was it fully guaranteed? Was it partially guaranteed? Were there incentives?"

Nevertheless, Dennis Schroder desired to remain a LA Lakers player in the past, which could see more twists in this unfolding saga come the end of the season.

The German-born point guard, Dennis Schröder, was acquired by the Lakers on November 19, 2020, and since then has repeatedly told reporters that he would love to sign a long-term extension with the Lakers. https://t.co/gWaqPvmAqj — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 27, 2021

The LA Lakers acquired Dennis Schroder from the OKC Thunder last summer in exchange for Danny Green and draft rights for Jaden McDaniels.

The German is currently on the last year of his $16 million contract per year and is looking to earn over $20 million per year from next season onwards, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN a few weeks back.