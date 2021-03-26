NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder uncertain about future with LA Lakers, Kelly Oubre Jr. could command $20 million annually in free agency

As the dust settles on a hectic trade deadline, NBA rumors are still focused on players who could have moved, such as Dennis Schroder and Kelly Oubre Jr. Both stars may end up in the league's free agency this summer, as it is presently unclear whether they will extend their stay in California.

Both players are averaging 15 points a night apiece on 30+ minutes on action and have been pivotal to their sides' offensive production. Their contract extensions should have been more straightforward. However, in the latest NBA rumors, the situation couldn't have been more different.

NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s futures in California in doubt

Dennis Schroder in the LA Lakers team huddle during their loss to the Phoenix suns

Reigning champions LA Lakers are in a tough spot currently, as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sidelined. That has paved the way for the likes of Dennis Schroder to step up as a leader. In the three games since James' injury, the German has averaged 19 points a night and seven assists.

However, Dennis Schroder's future with the franchise came into doubt on Thursday prior to his 22-point, 11-assist showing against the 76ers, as his name was frequently mentioned in NBA trade rumors.

The Lakers have been reluctant to engage in contract extension talks with Dennis Schroder. It now appears in the latest NBA rumors that the point guard could be willing to consider his options in free agency. In his post-match interview after the 76ers game, Schroder said:

"It’s a crazy business. End of the day, I wanna play my season out. And I think, and I said I want to see my options. I want to be a Laker, but I want to see my options.”

Dennis Schroder, when asked about being included in trade talks, says that he still wants to be a Laker, but wants to see his options in the offseason. It sounds like he will not be pursuing a contract extension with L.A. before the summer. “It’s a crazy business,” he said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 26, 2021

Whether Dennis Schroder and the LA Lakers can come to an agreement prior to the end of the season remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Schroeder's importance to the LA Lakers' NBA playoff hopes is undeniable. How he performs, this NBA season could determine if he becomes eligible for a $20m-plus per year deal.

Kelly Oubre Jr of Golden State Warriors

Meanwhile, further up the coast in the Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors front office is having similar difficulties regarding the future of small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. After a slow start from the field and learning Steve Kerr's offensive sets, Oubre has come into his own in the Warriors lineup and looks more like the player who starred in Phoenix.

However, his future has also come into doubt. Like Dennis Schroder, Kelly Oubre Jr. will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The latest NBA rumors are suggesting that the Warriors could face stiff opposition to keep the 25-year old.

Connor Letourneau of 'The San Francisco Chronicle' reported that Kelly Oubre Jr. could command a contract worth more than $20m a year. That puts the Warriors into a sticky situation, as they did not deal with Oubre prior to the trade deadline.

Although it would save their payroll some money if he leaves for free, they have potentially allowed Oubre to depart without gaining anything in return.

Kelly Oubre Jr. postgame on what he sees in his future with the Warriors. Would he take a bench role or less money next season to return? Questions from @anthonyVslater and @NickFriedell. pic.twitter.com/gMwgU1Nub4 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 26, 2021

It is unclear if Kelly Oubre Jr. would be happy filling in as the Warriors' sixth man when Klay Thompson returns. However, he did say that he has a lot more to offer than coming off the bench.

The Warriors are either confident enough they can persuade him to stay in the NBA off-season with their proposed deal or they didn't receive a lucrative enough offer to deal him midseason.